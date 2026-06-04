Buccaneers Could Have Unexpected Competition at This Defensive Position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to have some competition at multiple spots in 2026, especially after a brutal downturn during the second half of last year's season.

The Bucs brought in quite a few free agents and draft picks to shake things up, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter, edge rushers Al-Quadin Muhammad and Rueben Bain Jr. and plenty of other players have entered the fold in an effort to make this Tampa Bay team better than the one last year and to win the NFC South once again after losing out to the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

There is one spot, though, that not many expected to have much competition this offseason — but according to head coach Todd Bowles, there might be a surprise when it comes to who's playing at Tampa Bay's nickel corner spot.

Could Buccaneers Have a Competition at Nickel Cornerback?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bowles was asked about rotating in nickel cornerbacks during the second week of OTAs, and he mentioned that three players are currently in rotation at that spot — Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish and Keionte Scott.

“Oh yeah, him and Zyon both. We have mixed them in there, and Keionte has gotten in there as well," Bowles said. "So we’re kind of mixing guys in right now, just to see what they know.

The Bucs drafted Scott in the fourth round of this year's draft out of Miami, and the general expectation is that he's set to take over for Parrish at nickel. Parrish would then move outside to enter that room, where McCollum and second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison would compete for the majority of starting reps after Jamel Dean's departure last year.

Bowles, however, seems to be playing around with that spot early on. Parrish had an excellent rookie season at nickel last year, and with Scott's arrival, there may be some room to rotate quite a few players in Tampa Bay's secondary to try and find the best fit. McCollum has been strictly an outside player for his career so far, but if he shows some promise in the slot, Bowles may shuffle a few things and dial up some unique looks before the start of next season.

While Scott will probably end up taking the spot, Bowles will likely continue to experiment with the nickel as the offseason continues. The Bucs have one more week of OTAs starting next Tuesday before getting into mandatory minicamp on June 16.

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