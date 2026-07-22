Buccaneers 3 Weakest Positions Going Into Training Camp

Like all NFL teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have strengths and weaknesses on their roster as currently constructed.

Although all teams technically get a clean slate each September, it's possible to differentiate between a team's strongest and weakest positions before the season begins by considering a variety of factors, such as last year's performance, additions, subtractions, coaching and schematic changes, etc.

Some of the strengths of the Buccaneers' team heading into 2026 include the offensive line, safety room, and, after a flurry of moves to fortify the trenches, the defensive line.

Let's take a closer look at what position groups should be considered the weakest.

Inside Linebacker

Jan 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The presence of Lavonte David allowed the Buccaneers to mask some of their deficiencies at the linebacker position for a while, but as the legendary linebacker's physical capabilities began to diminish in recent years, the position group's lack of effectiveness became a huge problem for Todd Bowles' defense.

The Bucs were active in addressing this during the offseason, investing in free agents Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom before drafting Missouri LB Josiah Trotter in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Although the additions of Anzalone and Trotter represent the likely starters at LB this season for Tampa Bay, it's not enough to expect a complete transformation for that position group. Replacing a player like David may never be possible, and even if Trotter can develop into something special down the line, the odds of breaking out as a 21-year old rookie are slim to none.

Anzalone is a solid veteran, though unspectacular. Rozeboom is a curious addition based on his lack of mobility and athleticism and SirVocea Dennis has struggled the vast majority of the time he's been on the field.

Tight End

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs with the ball after a recpetion as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Otton is a really solid and versatile starting tight end. Considering his workmanlike attitude and the continuity he has with teammates and coaches, it's easy to see why the Buccaneers rewarded him with a $10 million per year contract over the next three years.

Although Otton is, and will continue to be, a valuable part of the Bucs' offense, he is a high-floor, low-ceiling type of player.

The reason why Tampa Bay's tight end room should be considered a weakness has nothing to do with Otton, but instead the depth, or lack thereof, behind him. Payne Durham and Devin Culp combined for a measly 16 yards on two receptions in 2025, and there's really no reason why either player should be expected to contribute more this year.

Considering the fact that veteran Ko Kieft and rookie Bauer Sharp are expected to contribute primarily on special teams, should they make the final roster, they don't factor much into the discussion about the Bucs' TE room.

If Otton were to go down, it would be a catastrophic loss for the Buccaneers' offense, which tells you all you need to know regarding why this position group should be considered a weakness heading into 2026.

Cornerback

Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers' corner room is an interesting one. Do they have talent? Absolutely. Do they have consistent players they can count on to stay healthy? That remains to be seen.

After rewarding Zyon McCollum with a big second contract last offseason, the fourth-year player struggled to look like the emerging star he seemed to be during his third year in the league. Injuries certainly played a role in that as well.

Speaking of injuries, rookie corner Benjamin Morrison did nothing to dispell the suggestion that he was an injury-prone player coming out of Notre Dame, as he went on to miss a handful of games in his rookie year after missing the majority of training camp and the preseason leading up to it. To quell optimism even further, after turning some heads during the team's minicamp, Morrison had to bow out after sustaining another hamstring injury.

Fellow rookie last year, Jacob Parrish, was a major bright spot for Bowles' defense in his debut season. Parrish's instincts, physicality and quick-twitch agility allowed him to thrive in the nickel and more than make up for his lack of size and length.

After drafting nickel corner specialist Keionte Scott out of Miami, the expectation is that the Bucs will kick Parrish outside to the position he excelled at for the Kansas State Wildcats in College.

Although Parrish's rookie performance in the slot was extremely encouraging, it's a whole new ball game lining up against the size and physicality of NFL receivers on the outside.

The Bucs' cornerbacks do not lack talent. And if each of the players mentioned above are able to stay healthy for the majority of the season, then they could very well form an above average trio of cornerbacks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.