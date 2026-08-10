Buccaneers Injury Tracker: Who's Hurt as Tampa Bay Travels to Play the New York Jets?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading up to New York to face off against the Jets for a joint training camp practice, both for a joint practice and for a preseason game later that week. When they do so, they'll have a few players dealing with injuries.

Injuries of various severity are expected for an NFL football team, but head coach Todd Bowles has indicated that everyone is expected to make the trip to Florham Park to meet the Jets. There are a few players who could end up getting back in action during that time, and a few who will likely continue to watch from the sidelines during the intense joint practices.

Here's what the Bucs are dealing with on the injury front as they head to Florham Park:

LT Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan Wirfs injured his hamstring during a conditioning test, per Bowles. He's been sporadically seen in and out of practice, but he's never participated. Recently, he's worn his jersey while watching drills with the team, so that could be a good sign.

Bowles insinuated that Wirfs could potentially get some reps during the team's joint practice with the Jets this week, but given how intense those can be, it seems unlikely. Either way, seems like he could return sooner rather than later.

DT Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vita Vea supposedly also injured his back during that very same conditioning test and has not been practicing. He's mostly been watching the defensive line during camp in his practice jersey without participating. General manager Jason Licht told reporters the Bucs don't want to turn "a minor thing into a major thing."

The real reason Vea is likely a non-participant, however, is his current contract row with the Bucs. Vea wants an extension and has requested a trade, but it looks like neither side is currently willing to budge when it comes to that problem. Until that problem is solved, Vea will probably sit out.

WR Tez Johnson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tez Johnson has had a strong training camp so far, but it could be a bit until we see him again. Johnson strained his groin during last Tuesday's indoor practice, and as a result, the Bucs will likely be cautious and keep him out of action for a bit until he's ready to play.

WR David Sills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver David Sills V (80) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Sills also injured himself during that Tuesday night practice. He appeared to have a wrap around his knee when he did so, and since then, he has not practiced. The severity of his injury is currently unknown as the team travels to New York.

OG Billy Schrauth

Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (OL45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guard Billy Schrauth suffered a knee injury at some point during last week's training camp days that resulted in a brace on his knee. Bowles said that he's "sore" and "banged up" that knee, and that he'd "miss a few days" — beyond that, the timetable is unknown for Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick.

WR Jalen McMillan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan "banged knees" with another player, per Bowles. He was initially held out of camp for a few days, but he participated in individual drills during Sunday's training camp session.

It's unknown what McMillan's timeline is, but if he's already participating in individual drills, he should be on the right track to participate in team drills sooner rather than later.

WR Kameron Johnson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wideout Kameron Johnson did not participate in Sunday's training camp day. It's unknown what injury he has or what his status is, but Kameron has a history of injuries in Tampa Bay, so he could be in danger of losing his roster spot if the injury is long term.

CB Benjamin Morrison

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This injury has probably generated the most controversy among Buccaneers fans. Morrison injured his hamstring after the first day of OTAs, and since then, he hasn't participated in team drills. Morrison has occasionally done individual drills during camp, but he has mostly been relegated to watching the team — when he's out on the practice field at all.

Bowles hasn't given a ton of real updates on Morrison. He initially insinuated he'd be back at some point soon after the first week of camp, but his demeanor on that has changed. When asked about his status on Sunday, Bowles said it was the "same as usual."

It would behoove Morrison to get on the field sooner rather than later, because if he doesn't, there are plenty of other defensive backs who have shown out in camp who could threaten his spot.

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