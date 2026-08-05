Observations From Day 6 of Buccaneers Training Camp: Fights Break Out

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their sixth day of training camp on Tuesday. It was their first (and only) night practice of camp, and it was also their third straight practice in the indoor training facility. It was also the second day in pads, so players continue to get more experience with the increased contact.

As always, BucsGameday was live on site at One Buccaneer Place for Tampa Bay's training camp practice. Here are three observations from all the action under the Tuesday night lights of the indoor practice facility:

Injury Updates from Day 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As per usual, left tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Vita Vea — both of whom injured themselves during a conditioning test, per head coach Todd Bowles, were non-participants. Vea's absence is more likely tied to his current contract holdout, and it doesn't look like he'll take the field until that is dealt with.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison did not participate in individual drills Tuesday after doing so for the first time on Monday. He's still not participating in team periods, but Bowles told media that he could get back to doing that as soon as this week.

The Bucs had almost no depth at wide receiver on Tuesday. Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan were all kept off the turf. Tez Johnson and David Sills are the next two wideouts on the depth chart, but Johnson suffered a groin strain that the team is evaluating and Sills went out during a special teams drill and returned with a wrapped knee.

Almost the entire WR room wasn't practicing from halfway there onward, but it allowed some other wideouts to step up.

Tempers Flared

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the sixth day of training camp, so it’s natural to expect some fighting and chippiness at some point. That point was Tuesday.

There were three fights during the second-to-last team period in practice. One of them was minor, with LB Josiah Trotter getting testy with some offensive players, but the other two were major fights involving the entire offense and defense — an offensive player was flung by a defensive player during the second one.

The fights were so intense that head coach Todd Bowles called a team meeting in the middle of practice to cool down the tempers and reset before finishing the rest of the team period.

The Bucs wanted bigger, more aggressive personalities in the building this year. It looks like they have them, and while the Bucs won’t want too many fights and spats, the attitude is likely appreciated.

Wideouts Take Advantage

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the Bucs had very few wide receivers to field with injuries and rest days, the wideouts buried down the depth chart took advantage.

Wideout Dean Patterson caught two touchdowns on the day in the red zone period, both of them in the back left corner of the end zone (the team’s second fight happened on his second touchdown). Likewise, Ted Hurst had an excellent catch in that same spot with Zyon McCollum sticky in coverage — that one may have been a Calijah Kancey sack in a real game.

Players like Kameron Johnson got a ton of reps, too, so the Bucs were spreading the ball around to the lower depth chart. It was unfortunate to see so many injuries, but it was good to see Tampa Bay’s depth shine in that room on Tuesday.

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