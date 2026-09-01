Buccaneers Make Unexpected Roster Move After Adding Chiefs Player
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have claimed former Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback Kevin Knowles II and have waived inside linebacker Caden Fordham in a corresponding move.
Fordham stood out as a solid linebacker and special teams player for the Bucs in preseason and training camp before being waived.
Buccaneers Sign CB Kevin Knowles II
Knowles played in 13 games for the Chiefs last year and played mainly on special teams, with 231 snaps on special teams and 82 snaps on defense. Knowles finished with 15 combined tackles, two passes defended, and one fumble recovered in 2025.
Knowles should provide some very good special teams experience as well as more cornerback depth along with the current players in the room.
Fordham made the initial 53-man roster of the Buccaneers and spoke on how he was grateful to showcase what he could do in Tampa Bay after practice today, before later being waived in the evening.
"I couldn't be more blessed. It's been a dream of mine since I was young," Fordham said. "Just putting in the work every day, coming off of injuries, just knowing at the end of the day, the good Lord [has] me and He [has] a plan for me. Being able to see it come into action now, I'm very blessed and excited for the opportunity."
Todd Bowles gave his thoughts and opinions on Fordham today and what he liked about his game.
"Once we put the pads on…I mean, he's not the most athletic, but he is a good athlete. Once he put the pads on, just knowing where to be and striking linemen and making plays and being in the right spot every time. He wasn't getting fooled," Bowles said.
"He played well on [special] teams. He was just an instinctive, good football player. He got better every day and every week and he didn't make the same mistake twice, and he beat the rest of the guys out."
Jason Licht also spoke to the media today and was asked about Caden Fordham and what he did to impress enough to make the Bucs' initial 53-man roster.
"You know, he's a very instinctive player. Every day, practice, games, [he was] making a lot of plays, [was] in the right spot," Licht said. "He was, I think, the leading tackler in NCAA last year, and you don't do that by accident. I think he's got a really bright future, not only as a linebacker, but special teams, and [we're] putting a little emphasis on that."
If Fordham does clear waivers, expect him to be back on the practice squad of the Buccaneers and have a continued role with the organization.
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James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation