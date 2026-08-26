Observations From Day 2 of Buccaneers' Joint Practice With Jaguars: Bucs Defense Strikes Back

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a real rough go of things during Day 1 of joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, where they got beat on both sides of the ball (especially on offense). On the second and final day, though, the team hoped to correct some things and end with a strong showing.

There were no pads on Wednesday, and the Bucs and Jags only faced off against each other for a brief seven-on-seven period to begin the practice. Despite that, though, there were plenty of plays to be made, and the defense really showed out.

BucsGameday was live on-site in Duval County to watch the Bucs face the Jaguars for the last time before the two play a preseason game on Friday. Here are some of our observations from the work the Bucs put in on the day:

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) warms up before a game against the New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rueben Bain Jr. suffered an AC Joint sprain during Tuesday’s practice, so he was a non-participant on Wednesday, too. He didn’t appear to have a wrap on his shoulder and he was jogging between drills, so it doesn’t seem like the injury is all that bad.

Christian Rozeboom and Alex Anzalone were both non-participants during practice Wednesday. Rozeboom has been out for some time, but Anzalone’s absence was the first in a bit — it could be a vet day.

Finally, tackle Justin Skule was still out on Wednesday. It’s looking unlikely that he’ll play in the team’s final preseason matchup against the Jaguars in Duval on Friday.

Defense Strikes Back in First Seven-on-Seven

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ayden Garnes (24) looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs didn’t have a fantastic showing on either side of the ball on Tuesday. But with a few players out on Wednesday, the defense stepped up, and it was the rookies who made the biggest plays.

During the first seven-on-seven period, linebacker Josiah Trotter picked off QB Trevor Lawrence while covering the running back in the end zone on a wheel route. The very play after, UDFA corner Ayden Garnes read a pass from Lawrence perfectly and stepped in front of it, picking him off.

Benjamin Morrison and Keionte Scott also had some nice PBUs on the day. While the Jaguars completed some passes and scored some touchdowns, the defense looked to be the better unit on the day, and the Bucs needed that after a dreadful Tuesday.

Both Teams Take it Easy on Day 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs and the Jaguars both have a game to play against each other on Friday, and as a result, both teams didn’t do too much after their initial seven-on-seven period on Wednesday.

Both the Buccaneers and Jaguars had a long, extended period of install on the opposite fields for a good portion of practice. Both teams definitely want to rest some players, and with neither in pads on Wednesday, this was a good opportunity to do it.

The two will get a bit more physical on Friday, but starters won’t be playing in that contest. With cut day on the horizon, it will likely be a contest to decide which players on the roster bubble end up making the team and which ones will be waived or cut.

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