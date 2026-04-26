Buccaneers NFL Draft Review: Immediate Starters, Sleepers and Long-Term Bets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially concluded their NFL Draft (along with everyone else), making seven selections in the first six rounds. Their draft was quite impressive, starting with the unexpected acquisition of edge rusher Rueben Bain and then picking up some starting-caliber pieces as well.

General manager Jason Licht hit on just about every need the Buccaneers had, and some of his draft picks are set to start right away. Some of them could sneak their way into the starting lineup this year, while a few others have potential but need some work at the next level.

Here are our immediate starters, sleepers and long-term bets among Tampa Bay's draft class:

Immediate Starters

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A no-brainer here. Bain's terrifying presence as an edge rusher is exactly what Tampa Bay needed, and he'll pair with Yaya Diaby to make what should hopefully be a strong pass rush. An incredibly explosive, strong edge rusher who can win pass rushing reps multiple different ways and attack the gap against the run, Bain is a home run draft pick who should be able to contribute right away in Tampa Bay.

LB Josiah Trotter

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers needed a linebacker to play alongside Alex Anzalone on defense, and now, they've got one in Josiah Trotter. Trotter's coverage skills could use some work at the next level, but he's an aggressive athlete who can thump in the run game and blitz with ease. With one of the hardest parts of being a linebacker already down, Trotter should be able to contribute in a big way alongside Anzalone and help the Buccaneers shut down the run in 2026.

DB Keionte Scott

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speaking of shutting down the run, defensive back Keionte Scott should help with that. An attacker in the run game with five sacks and 13 tackles for loss last year at Miami, Scott is slated to take over the nickel slot in Tampa Bay and wreak havoc alongside his Miami teammate in Bain. Scott will see the field on nickel downs if all goes according to plan, and the Buccaneers can create a wall wherever he is lining up on the field.

Sleepers

WR Ted Hurst

Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) makes a touchdown catch against the Connecticut Huskies in the second quarter at Rentschler Field | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hurst probably won't sneak into the starting lineup right away in Tampa Bay. But at 6-4, 206 pounds, he could be the X wide receiver that the Buccaneers could need with the departure of Mike Evans. Hurst is a raw prospect, but he's unbelievably fast for his size and, with some refinement, could be a huge get for Tampa Bay as the offense tries to find its footing again in 2026.

Long-Term Bets

DT DeMonte Capehart

Clemson Tigers defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) reacts after tackling Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Capehart is an extremely athletic defensive tackle whose production never quite matched his physical traits in college. He needs development as a pass rusher, but if he's able to find his next level in the NFL, he could be a valuable asset that can play all over the defensive line.

OL Billy Schrauth

Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schrauth should serve as a swing guard for Tampa Bay competing with Dan Feeney among the offensive line depth. Injuries have plagued Schrauth, but with leadership skills and a powerful frame, he could end up being a solid addition in Tampa Bay.

TE Bauer Sharp

LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bauer Sharp has a lot of upside as a tight end, but he needs a lot of work. A former quarterback at Southeastern Louisiana, Sharp has the football IQ and acceleration to be a strong tight end. He could use some work with his blocking and route running, though, and he'll be competing with Devin Culp and Ko Kieft for a permanent spot on the tight end room.

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