Buccaneers Players Who Could Surprise Against The Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play their first preseason game on Friday when they face the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Bucs have already been conducting joint practices with the Jets this week, and things have gotten chippy as both squads test their mettle. Those joint practices are valuable, but head coach Todd Bowles and the rest of his coaching staff will get a good first look at some rookies in game-time situations under the lights on Friday.

There are a few players we're curious to see, and they could introduce themselves to a wider audience if they play well on Friday. Here are four Bucs players who could surprise in their preseason debut:

TE Bauer Sharp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Bauer Sharp (84) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs drafted Bauer Sharp in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft as a raw move tight end prospect, and so far, he's impressed throughout camp. His athleticism has been on display and he's made plenty of plays during training camp so far, including a grab he made against the Jets in joint practice.

Sharp will be competing with TE Devin Culp for his spot on the roster, so he'll really have to impress to solidify himself there. He's flown a bit under the radar among NFL fans outside of Tampa Bay, though, so if he has a great game in New York, he could surprise plenty on the national stage.

CB Ayden Garnes

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garnes came to Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona, and since then, he's put himself at the forefront in training camp,

Garnes has made numerous pass breakups across all of camp, and he even had two during the second day of joint practice against the Jets. He's mainly been competing with Pepe Williams, who the Bucs signed last year, but his increasing production in conjunction with CB Benjamin Morrison's absence has allowed him ample time to prove himself — and prove himself he has.

Some great coverage plays on Friday, or even an interception, would go along way for a UDFA like Garnes to establish himself. Nothing can be more surprising than a player who went undrafted showing out, and Garnes has the chance to do just that.

OLB David Walker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker has been the talk of training camp. The Bucs drafted him in the fifth round last year, but after he tore his ACL in training camp, he's making his official debut this year.

If he lives up to the hype he's had already, he could be in line to shock the NFL world in 2026. Walker has been dominant throughout camp and won plenty of pass-rushing reps, and his get-off and skill moves look polished for a second-year player. He can't sack the quarterback in practices, but in a preseason game, he's free to hit the quarterback and show off his acumen.

Walker has the chance to surprise the entire league in 2026, and the road to doing that starts on Friday.

WR Dean Patterson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dean Patterson IV (8) participates in training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers brought on Patterson as a tryout player in rookie minicamp and liked him enough to sign him. And based on how he's played in training camp, the team probably feels better and better about that every day.

Patterson has stepped up in a big way in training camp with multiple other wideouts like Tez Johnson and David Sills injured. He's caught plenty of touchdowns in team periods and has shown he can make grabs through tight windows, and this is all despite him catching just eight passes last year with Georgia Tech.

As always, though, camp studs have to prove they can do it in a game. If Patterson shows out on Friday, he could have a place on this roster against all odds.

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