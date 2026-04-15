Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Compared to NFL Legend

There has been plenty of speculation as to whether or not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should give quarterback Baker Mayfield an extension in the future. There are fans out there who have soured on Mayfield's style of play, which can lead to great moments but also to inaccurate throws and head-scratching plays.

However, there have been many who have supported Mayfield and his overall play from former offensive coordinators Dave Cannales, Liam Coen and Josh Grizzard, to head coach Todd Bowles, general manager Jason Licht and Buccaneers co-owner Joel Glazer.

Mayfield Compared to Hall of Fame Quarterback

There was one comparison made recently to Mayfield by NBC's Mike Florio that I'm sure fans have heard plenty of when comparing the two quarterbacks: Brett Favre.

After breaking the NFL record for career touchdown passes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hoists its recipient, Greg Jennings, during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 30, 2007 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Favre's 421st touchdown pass eclipsed Dan Marino's record. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florio noted Mayfield's gunslinger mentality when throwing the football, his heart to never leave the game even in the face of injury, and his constant mentality of having a chip on his shoulder that always reminds him of the same mentality that Favre once had in the NFL — particularly with how he plays through injury.

"That was that kind of Brett Favre mentality," Florio said. "Favre takes the job and he never lets go. And he never wanted to give anyone else a chance to take it from him. And that's, I think, part of Baker

Mayfield's mindset."

During his Hall of Fame career, Favre exhibited the same mentality and similar style of play that we currently see in Mayfield's game — plenty of touchdowns and yards, but the occasional lapse in play that can result in bad throws or even turnovers.

This is also not the first time the Buccaneers have had a quarterback of this style. Former 2015 No. 1 pick Jameis Winston showed very similar traits to what we've seen in the past with Favre and currently with Mayfield as well.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, it is important to note that Mayfield has not been as bad as Favre or Winston when it comes to turnovers in the first halves of their careers. When comparing the numbers of their first 100+ games in the NFL, Favre threw 139 interceptions in his first 127 games. Winston has thrown 113 interceptions in his first 108 games in the NFL, and Mayfield has thrown 101 interceptions in his first 123 games in the NFL.

While it is reasonable to make comparisons to Favre for Mayfield given his mentality and his overall style of play, and the Buccaneers have had a quarterback of the same style in their recent history with Winston, it is also important to note that Mayfield is actually taking care of the football at a better pace than both players who get the most comparisons to him.

It still doesn't hurt to get compared to a Hall of Fame quarterback.

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