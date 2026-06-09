Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Named ‘Perfect’ Fit For Steelers in 2027

Talk has heated up surrounding the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield will be entering a contract year for the Bucs in 2026, and while both sides have expressed incredible interest in continuing their relationship past this upcoming season, not much movement has been made.

Mayfield has said he doesn't want to drag contract negotiations into the season, for obvious reasons. But if Mayfield and the Bucs aren't able to reach an agreement before the season, he will play this season with the opportunity to re-sign afterward, enter free agency or be franchised tagged by the organization.

With talks heightening, NBC Sports' Mike Florio and Myles Simmons gave their thoughts on the subject.

Mike Florio Thinks Baker is 'Perfect' for Pittsburgh

"Baker Mayfield would be perfect for Pittsburgh. He would be perfect. I know they'd like to get off this train of older, veteran quarterbacks. But he's a spring chicken in comparison to Aaron Rodgers," Florio said. "I would make a beeline for Baker Mayfield if I'm Mike McCartney and I'm the Pittsburgh Steelers and I get through this season and my options are Will Howard, Drew Allar, and Mason Rudolf, I am doing whatever it takes to get Baker Mayfield in Pittsburgh."

What a Mayfield Extension Looks Like

Mayfield and his camp will likely enter negotiations with their highest bid, which will likely be well out of what his actual price point should be. The Bucs will counter that, likely coming in much lower toward a "hometown discount", much like they have been shown to do in the past.

It will be an impasse of sorts, but ultimately, the two would need to meet in the middle for Mayfield to re-sign. Mayfield's value in Tampa is probably the same league-wide. Throughout numerous talks and reports, it seems as if he will come in around $50 million APY, which would place him amongst the likes of Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy and Jared Goff.

Does Pittsburgh Make Sense?

It's hard to argue with Florio and Simmons' sentiments on Mayfield landing in Pittsburgh. With this very likely being Aaron Rodgers final season in the Steel City and a lack of proven options following him, it's the perfect landing spot for top free agent QBs in 2027.

Pittsburgh has some decent weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and is a much bigger market than Tampa Bay, so they could potentially put together a better roster that Mayfield could find more enticing.

Mayfield's gritty personality would also fit right into the city known for resilience and hard-working history.

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