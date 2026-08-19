Buccaneers Rookie Who Had 2 Sacks vs. Jets Now Could Be On His Way Out

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher could be trying to return to the college level — despite already playing in an NFL preseason game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jack Pyburn and 15 other athletes were granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday to get a fifth year of eligibility in college, per On3's Pete Nakos. Two other players — tight end Dae'Quan Wright and running back Anthony Hankerson — are also on NFL rosters with the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

NEW: Buccaneers EDGE Jack Pyburn and 15 others have been granted a TRO for a fifth year of College Football, @PeteNakos reports.



Pyburn posted 2 sacks in Tampa Bay's last preseason game. https://t.co/ig9JbrwsGC pic.twitter.com/ByK5y4W3rq — On3 (@On3) August 19, 2026

Pyburn had two sacks in his first preseason action against the New York Jets. He will also make $115,000 guaranteed as part of the three-year, $3,115,000 deal he signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

The TRO would allow Pyburn and the other players to join a college football roster if they were released before September 1st. Pyburn is currently competing for a spot in Tampa Bay's edge room alongside players like Chris Braswell, David Walker and Mohamed Kamara.

Could Jack Pyburn Really Leave the Bucs and Go Back to College?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jack Pyburn (58) celebrates with teammates after a sack against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The restraining order is temporary because the NCAA is still waiting on a ruling from a previous injunction.

A previous class-wide injunction in July in the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted the class of 2022 recruits who used up their fourth year of college eligibility to get a fifth year for the 2026-27 season. That injunction did not include the ability to enter the transfer portal, which this injunction would cover once the players returned to college football from the NFL.

The NCAA put a stay on the prior injunction in Colorado, and it is waiting on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit to rule on that. In the meantime, this TRO would allow Pyburn and the 15 other players to enter the transfer portal and go back to college.

Pyburn will likely get some playtime on Saturday when the Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of preseason. How he does in that game and in their third game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would likely influence his decision on whether or not he wants to go back to college football or try and stick with the Buccaneers.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.