Buccaneers UDFA Ayden Garnes is Well On His Way to 'Win a Job' in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agent Ayden Garnes, coming to Tampa Bay by way of Arizona, has been making a big impression during all of training camp so far. Pass breakups were abundant when he was on the field, and because the cornerback room has been struck with injuries, he's gotten plenty of time to impress.

If anyone was waiting to see if that would translate to a game scenario, they didn't have to wait long.

Garnes played extensively during Tampa Bay's preseason game against the New York Jets, and not only did he intercept Jets quarterback Bailey Zappe, he also found a lane and took the pass for a pick-six.

“It wore off a little bit yesterday. It was still a roller coaster for me just because you always dream of that," Garnes said. "That’s something in your dreams, getting a pick-six in your first NFL game. Just having that opportunity to go out there and do that was a blessing.”

Garnes won't be coasting on that moment, though. He still has to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, and he certainly won't get complacent.

Ayden Garnes is Used to Doing Things the Hard Way

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ayden Garnes (24) returns an interception for a touchdown against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garnes is proving that he can play against top-tier competition in camp and during the preseason. When he spoke to the media on Monday, he said that he's been doing that exact same thing at every stop in his career.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what I take it as. That’s been my whole career," Garnes said. "[It] started at Duquesne. My first year, a senior wasn’t playing well, and I ended up getting the start like the second or third game of the season. My first game, [I] got a pick, [I] got a forced fumble. That’s just been my whole career.

"With West Virginia, there [was] a lot of big recruiting, a lot of big five stars, four stars, and by the third week of camp, I was with the ones and I never left. Just having that mentality to just go out there…It [doesn’t] matter who is in front of you, who is [behind] you, just continuing to put my [best] foot forward.”

So far, Garnes is doing the right things to try and make the 53-man roster. Many players dream about the opportunity with how hard it truly is to stick in the NFL, and that especially goes for undrafted free agents like him.

Garnes wouldn't be surprised if he sticks around, though. That's just what he came to Tampa Bay to do.

“It would be, obviously, something I dream of, but something I wouldn’t be shocked about. I came here to win a job. I [don’t] care if I [am] the last person on a depth chart or the first person on a depth chart. I came here to win a job and nobody is going to get in my way for that.

"I told my family, ‘[You all] can talk to me in September when all of this is over.’ I just want to have a clear mind and that’s what I have. I have a clear mind and one goal. Two goals, actually — continue to get closer with this organization and make this team.”

Garnes will continue working to impress the Bucs throughout training camp this week. He'll get his next shot to do it in a game scenario on Saturday, when the Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 2 of preseason.

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