Why the Buccaneers' Preseason Win Over Jets Means More Than You Think

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first preseason game of the year on Sunday, besting the New York Jets 24-16. The Bucs got some good work in and got some extended looks at their depth, and they'll head into next week against the Kansas City Chiefs 1-0.

Except, obviously, they won't really — preseason games don't count, and for good reason. The playbook is limited, starters barely play throughout all three games and they're mostly used to evaluate talent as opposed to being sporting competitions.

With that in mind, the fact that the Bucs won doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things. But it might matter more than you think, especially given some of Tampa Bay's main concerns heading into the season.

Why the Bucs' Win Matters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have needed some depth in some crucial places — especially defensively — for some time now. This preseason game, while only a glorified scrimmage, of course, showed that Tampa Bay could be on the road to finding some of that depth.

The secondary showed out in a big way. The Bucs won the game largely because UDFA corner Ayden Garnes picked the ball off and took it back for six against the Jets and quarterback Bailey Zappe, and it was an encapsulation of his stellar camp so far. Pepe Williams, with the Bucs for his second year, looked stout as a tackler, and fourth-round pick Keionte Scott played well enough on Friday to earn an 81.3 coverage grade from PFF and deflect a pass.

The depth in the edge rushing room showed some more promise with David Walker, who has been the talk of the town during camp so far. His pressure on Zappe directly forced his hand on the errant throw that Garnes would nab for a score.

Those seven points were a big part of why the Bucs were able to win the game, and both Walker and Garnes had a lot to do with it. That showcases some strong depth, and that is something the Buccaneers will like to see.

So no, the score did not directly matter, and even if the Bucs had lost, there would be some good to take away. But the reason they had more points at the end of the night was largely because of their defense, and if those depth players can keep showing out, Tampa Bay could be in good hands in 2026. This win showed the Bucs that this could be the case, and that would certainly matter.

The Bucs will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at home for Week 2 of preseason, and starters will get a few reps in during that game on Saturday. For now, the team is back at it for training camp on Monday.

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