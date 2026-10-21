Buccaneers' Wednesday Practice Brings Huge Update for Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a loss last Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put the team at 1-5. That loss happened without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, but it looks like the Bucs won't be without Mayfield for long.

The Buccaneers held practice on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and Mayfield officially returned to practice. It's his first appearance at Bucs practice since Week 3, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll play football on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield Practices Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield returned to practice on Wednesday. His participation was likely limited, but he was seen out on the practice field as he continues to figure out how well he can grip the football after dislocating his thumb in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was wearing a white glove on his throwing hand.

Baker Mayfield is back at practice today for the Bucs! He was wearing a white glove on his injured hand, but he was practicing and throwing today. #Buccaneers #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/bxSZuAt9SO — River Wells (@riverhwells) October 21, 2026

Quarterback Jalon Daniels has subbed in for Mayfield while Mayfield has been out. Daniels, a rookie UDFA out of Kansas, has played admirably while deputizing Mayfield, throwing for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions (one of which was a hail-mary pick at the end of that Vikings game).

That being said, the Bucs signed Mayfield to a three-year extension worth around $55 million this offseason, so he's the quarterback the Bucs expect to lead them into the future. Before getting hurt in Week 3, Mayfield had thrown for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Daniels started against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Monday that the team would initially prepare as if Daniels were starting. This is a very likely game for Mayfield to come back for, however, and it will be arguably the team's most important game of the year against an NFC South leader they're currently 2.5 games back on. With that in mind, the Bucs will have to make a decision between a healthy Daniels and a recovering Mayfield.

Mayfield rarely misses football games. The last NFL game he missed to injury before he got hurt against the Vikings was in 2022, when he missed two games with a high-ankle sprain while playing for the Carolina Panthers. If he can get healthy quickly, he may not miss much more time in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs will face the Panthers at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Charlotte in hopes of moving to 2-5 and keeping their already-struggling season alive.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.