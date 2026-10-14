Buccaneers Wednesday Practice Updates: Is Baker Mayfield Back?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday as they try to move to 2-4 on the year and turn around what is already a season on the brink.

When they do so, they're set to have undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels under center for the third game in a row. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, whom the team signed to a three-year, $165 million extension this offseason, dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings and has been out for the last two games.

Mayfield has been trying to work his way back sooner rather than later. But did he return to practice on Wednesday to test out his thumb ahead of the Steelers matchup Sunday? We have the latest update on Mayfield and more from Wednesday's practice:

Baker Mayfield Not Back at Practice (Yet)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the field before the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield did not return to practice on Wednesday. He appears to still be recovering from his dislocated thumb — the stitches in his thumb have reportedly been taken out, but he still needs to find the strength to grip the football, and he may not be there yet.

In other injury news, both running back Sean Tucker and cornerback Ayden Garnes were working off to the side with a trainer on Wednesday.

Tucker had just seven snaps against the Cowboys, and Garnes had just one snap on defense along with special teams duties. A Tucker injury would limit Tampa Bay's variety in the backfield, but a Garnes injury would not be too bad in the grand scheme of things — he was active to fill in for cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and he has been inactive for the rest of the year otherwise.

Morrison was back to practice after missing two games with a quad injury. So was linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who has been out with an ankle injury since Week 4. Both players provide valuable depth on the defense and are key special teams players, so that should help Tampa Bay in Week 5 if they're able to play.

The Bucs play the Steelers on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

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