Buccaneers Winners and Losers From Day 1 of Jaguars Joint Practice

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed Day 1 of joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval on Tuesday, and suffice to say, things weren't going so great for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay got beat on both sides of the ball — bested by Jacksonville's offense, but absolutely dominated by the Jaguars' defense. As a result, there were plenty more losers than winners from Tuesday, but a few players still stuck out amid the doom and gloom.

Here are some winners and losers on Tampa Bay's roster from Tuesday's joint practice against Jacksonville:

Winners

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Ted Hurst

Ted Hurst was probably the lone bright spot on offense Tuesday. He caught a fade in the back of the end zone that the referees on hand called incomplete. We thought, however — and so did the other beat writers we talked to — that Hurst was in bounds and got both feet in.

If you count that touchdown, it was the only one Tampa Bay had on Tuesday. Hurst made a few other catches, too, and he came back to the ball on a Baker Mayfield scramble drill and got open — unfortunately, Mayfield overthrew him on the run.

LB Josiah Trotter

Josiah Trotter had a few good plays on Tuesday. He did a great job rushing from the edge to get a would-be sack, and he also had a nice one-handed grab during individual drills to show off his hands a little bit, too.

Trotter started for the defense with LB SirVocea Dennis out of action. If he keeps playing well like this, he'll certainly push Dennis to take that starting job before Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals rolls around in a few weeks.

CB Ayden Garnes

Ayden Garnes continues to make an impression with the extended amount of first-team reps he's gotten. He started during the team's last scrimmage period, and he made a very nice pass breakup at the far sideline while one-on-one with a Jaguars wide receiver.

Garnes has gotten an increased amount of reps with corners like Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum in and out of action with injury. Between his strong play in camp and his pick six in the team's first preseason game, he's almost certainly primed to make the 53-man roster.

Losers

Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Baker Mayfield

It was not Baker Mayfield's day Tuesday.

Mayfield threw two picks, with one coming on a ball he threw too far up for Chris Godwin that got tipped and then picked by Jaguars corner Montaric Brown. During the last team period scrimmage, what appeared to be some sort of miscommunication saw Mayfield throw a pick directly to Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson.

Mayfield also overthrew a few wideouts on top of his turnovers. It was a rough day for the offense overall, but Mayfield particularly struggled, and he'll look for a big bounce back on Wednesday.

CB Zyon McCollum

McCollum did have a pass breakup late during the last team period. But it was overall a bit of a rough practice for him, and that began the very moment 11-on-11 periods started.

On the very first play of team drills, Trevor Lawrence connected with Brian Thomas Jr. for a deep touchdown after getting him free on a pump fake. McCollum was in coverage, and he gave up that touchdown on the very first play of team periods. He's recovering from an injury at the moment, but he'll want to start out his team period on a better note Wednesday when he hits the field again.

OT Luke Goedeke

Luke Goedeke is one of the NFL's most stout tackles, but everyone has bad days — and this was certainly one for him.

Goedeke was largely dominated by Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Hines-Allen during one-on-one drills, with Hines-Allen even throwing him to the ground using leverage during one rep. Additionally, he gave up another would-be sack on Mayfield during team periods, which also didn't look great on his Tuesday resume.

There's no doubt that Goedeke can play some good football, and with the intensity amping up on Wednesday after the offense's performance Tuesday, he could come back with a strong outing.

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