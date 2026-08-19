Observations From Day 14 of Buccaneers Training Camp: Ted Hurst Dazzles Again

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went through their 14th day of camp on Wednesday. They’ll have one more day of camp on Thursday before taking Friday off and facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

The Bucs sat a few players today during Day 14. One Buccaneers rookie wideout had another spectacular day, and a Bucs edge rusher showed out with some pressure and few would-be sacks.

BucsGameday was live on site at One Buc Place for all the action on Day 14. Here are our three biggest observations during Wednesday’s practice:

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quite a few players were being rested today in Tampa Bay.

Chris Godwin and A’Shawn Robinson were both on rest days Wednesday. Cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison were also both out as they work through their injuries.

Christian Rozeboom, JJ Roberts David Sills and Cade Otton were also non-participants on Wednesday. Tristan Wirfs was participating in initial individual drills but did not participate in team drills Wednesday.

Ted Hurst Dominates Again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) reacts after catching a pass for a first down against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wideout Ted Hurst had a really strong day two weeks ago before the team headed to New York for joint practice against the Jets. He had another great day on Wednesday, and he’s establishing himself very quickly.

Hurst had three excellent catches during 11-on-11 team periods. His most impressive one came on a ball thrown a little too high by Baker Mayfield, but he climbed the ladder and got it even after being hit in mid air by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Additionally, he caught a deep ball down the seam that drew some cheers from the offense.

Hurst seems to be improving every day at training camp. If he keeps it going, he could see himself get quite a few snaps in 2026.

Yaya Diaby Gets in the Backfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby had some good work across the day.

He had two sacks on Wednesday, with the second one coming alongside defensive tackle Jayson Jones. He also had a great rep against tackle Justin Skule during one-on-ones.

All eyes are obviously on Rueben Bain Jr. this season, but Diaby could be primed to take advantage of his production and get some sacks in 2026.

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