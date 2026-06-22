Bucs GM Jason Licht Delivers Update on Baker Mayfield Contract Talks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of contracts to think about at the end of 2026, but none are more important than that of their quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is set to play out the last year of his $33 million APY deal he signed in 2024 this year, but he wants an extension now to get paid like a top 10 quarterback — and he's given the Bucs a training camp deadline to get a deal done.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is used to contract negotiations, and he's gotten them done in high-pressure situations before. It's hard to determine just how high-pressure this situation is — it's unknown if Mayfield would really delay talks toward the end of the season, but nonetheless, negotiating contracts like these ones are always big decisions with lasting ramifications.

Licht isn't afraid to do it, though, and he also knows that Mayfield is ready to play regardless. Licht recently appeared on Tampa Bay Times writer Rick Stroud's Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast, and he gave an update on where they are at and how both sides are feeling at the moment.

Jason Licht Confident Baker Mayfield Will Handle Business

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Licht was asked if he was afraid Mayfield's play could be negatively impacted for his desire for a new deal, and Licht was adamant that such a scenario would not come to pass.

"I have no concerns about that. I've talked to him about that," Licht said. "He's in a very good place right now. He just wants to win, he's a pro's pro — we have all the respect in the world... he's gonna ball no matter what. We'll continue to have discussions and try to get this to a closure, but one thing I know personally that I can lay down is that he's going to play his ass off here."

Licht said that everyone in the building wants Mayfield back, and it certainly makes sense. He's put up 13,108 yards and 103 touchdowns in 54 games, including the playoffs with the Bucs, and he's beloved in the locker room and among Buccaneers fans. Keeping the culture Mayfield has established could be an important part of Tampa Bay's future success, and Licht likely wants to lock that culture down as soon as possible.

Mayfield's training camp deadline comes at the end of July, a little more than a month from now. It will be interesting to see if Licht and Mayfield come to a deal, but if they don't, Licht seems fairly confident that Mayfield will perform to standard regardless.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.