NFL Insider Suggests Buccaneers Aren't Happy About Baker Mayfield's Comments

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been many things across his lengthy NFL career to date. Being shy has never been one of them.

Mayfield is currently playing on the last year of his $33 million APY deal he signed at the beginning of the 2024 season, and he was hoping for an extension from Tampa Bay to get a pay raise before this upcoming season. He gave the team a deadline of training camp to get it done, but the two sides couldn't come to a deal.

Mayfield was none too pleased by that development, and he made sure to say so during his media availability on Thursday. Mayfield spoke at length about his frustrations with the Buccaneers during his contract negotiations, and he called the team out for not coming close to what he was asking for.

It was a fiery media ability, and one NFL insider seemed to indicate that the Buccaneers were not fans of it.

Adam Schefter Says Team 'Isn't Happy' With Baker Mayfield's Comments

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show after Mayfield's comments. When he was asked about Mayfield's media availability, he suggested that the Bucs were not happy with the way he conducted himself.

"It almost feels like it's Baker vs. the team," Schefter said. "Baker's not happy with them. They're not happy with the way he spoke about the organization. That's not great."

"Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers..



The team isn't happy about the way he spoke about the organization" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/feIPXrXCsz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 31, 2026

Whether this is conjecture from Schefter or reporting from his sources isn't entirely clear, but it would make plenty of sense.

Mayfield not only called out the Bucs for not meeting his contract wishes and mentioned that the team's stance will "get even worse" once he has a great year, but he also insinuated that the Buccaneers do business like this for every star they're looking to extend.

"I'm not the first one to go through it like this," Mayfield said. "This is kind of historically how they've done negotiations. It's disappointing when you think you're a cornerstone of the franchise to be treated like that."

It's worth noting that the Buccaneers did extend Tristan Wirfs and made him the highest-paid tackle in football when he was looking for that extension in 2024. The Bucs let safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wideout Mike Evans play out the last year of their deals in 2023 and then signed them to market deals in 2024.

The Bucs are set to do that once again with Mayfield in 2026. And while precedent seems to indicate that the Bucs will pay him if he plays the way they hope, tensions between the two parties appear strained, to say the least.

The Bucs and Mayfield have Saturday off of training camp, but they'll be right back at it on Sunday.

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