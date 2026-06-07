Can Emeka Egbuka Emerge as Buccaneers' No. 1 Receiver?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done their best to answer plenty of questions regarding their roster in 2026. They brought in pass rusher Rueben Bain to try and give their edge rushing room its dominant piece, they brought in running back Kenny Gainwell to fill the void Rachaad White left and they brought on two linebackers — free agent Alex Anzalone and draft pick Josiah Trotter — to revamp their running back corps.

One question, however, remains unanswered, and it won't be answered until the season is well underway. The Buccaneers lost free agent Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers, and in his absence, the Bucs need one of their many talented wideouts to step up and be the team's new WR1.

Longtime Bucs wideout Chris Godwin is likely the current favorite, but another intriguing option is second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka was drafted by the Bucs in the first round last year, and he's coming off a 2025 where he had an excellent first half of the season and then a quiet second half. All eyes will be on him this season after the potential he showed last season, and he's looking to deliver.

That being said, not everyone is convinced. CBS Writer Jared Dubbin put together a list of some of the NFL's biggest questions heading into 2026, and Egbuka's capacity to be a leading man was among those questions.

Will Emeka Egbuka Step Up in 2026?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Egbuka got off to a scorching start, catching 25 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns in his first five games. Over his final 12 games, he caught 'just' 38 balls for 493 yards and one score," Dubin wrote. "He'll be counted on as Baker Mayfield's top target this year with Mike Evans decamping for San Francisco. He wasn't ever the top target at Ohio State. Can he be one in the pros?"

Egbuka indeed hasn't been the No. 1 option for a good portion of his football career. He played behind some serious talent at Ohio State, with players like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jeremiah Smith all getting snaps over him when he played for the Buckeyes. He walked into a similar situation in Tampa Bay, with Evans, Godwin and Jalen McMillan all on the roster, and he'll have to navigate that room once again in 2026 (minus Evans).

That being said, Egbuka has displayed the talent to be that player for Tampa Bay. He's shown off some impressive circus catches, can play in space very well and is a versatile wideout who can play in the slot and outside, and he could be the target Mayfield looks to the most next year. He could improve on his separation at the NFL level and will have to distinguish himself from Godwin and McMillan, but this year will be one of the best opportunities he has to do so.

Egbuka will keep training toward this goal at OTAs, and he and the rest of the team will start the last week of them on Tuesday. After that, it's mandatory minicamp from June 16-18, a long break and then training camp at the end of July.

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