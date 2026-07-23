One Buccaneers Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together what looks to be a strong draft class in 2026.

You never know until the players themselves get on the field, but the Bucs addressed plenty of team needs across the six rounds they drafted. Outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. heads the class and should be a starter immediately, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him play a huge role in Tampa Bay.

That will also be the case for players like linebacker Josiah Trotter and nickel cornerback Keionte Scott, both of whom are expected to start for the Bucs at their respective positions. But there are some players who aren't expected to get into a starting role in 2026 — at least not right away.

Those are the draft picks who could really surprise in Tampa Bay this upcoming season. And there's one particular Bucs draft pick who could be in a great position to do just that.

Ted Hurst Could Surprise NFL World in Tampa Bay

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs drafted Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst in the third round of the NFL Draft. He's a project wideout who will likely need some time to develop at the NFL level, but necessity is the mother of invention, and he fills a need the Bucs still have.

Wideout Mike Evans departed for the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, so the Bucs need an 'X' wide receiver who plays on the outside and can beat players one-on-one. None of Tampa Bay's three projected starters fit that mold.

Tenured wideout Chris Godwin is strictly a slot receiver who cannot play outside. Last year's first-rounder, Emeka Egbuka, struggled with press-man coverage last year and is more of a prototypical 'Z' wideout closer to the line of scrimmage, and Jalen McMillan is a similar archetype.

Hurst, with his large frame, burning speed and quick release, could be exactly what Tampa Bay needs at the X. He might take some time to adjust, but if the Bucs like where he's at, he could start appearing in games immediately, and he could have a breakout year as a result.

Hurst could also be valuable as a red zone target, as the Bucs don't have one with Evans gone. That would ensure he scores a lot of touchdowns, and a lot of touchdowns would put the league on notice.

The Buccaneers and Hurst are set to begin training camp on July 28. How he performs there will be a tell as to whether or not he could truly surprise Bucs fans and the NFL world.

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