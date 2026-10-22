Could the Buccaneers Actually Trade Away Vita Vea?

As each week passes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances of making the postseason drift further and further away.

That's what happens when you consistently lose football games.

Another thing that happens when you consistently lose football games, as the Bucs have done this year, is that you gradually begin to focus on the future more than the present. If the Buccaneers can't knock off the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in what will be their first divisional matchup of the season, then prioritizing future seasons over this one becomes a necessity rather than just a consideration.

Should Jason Licht and the Buccaneers truly commit to focusing on the future, then they would be well positioned to do so simply because they have plenty of high-quality, established NFL talent at a number of different positions.

That being said, it's not like every player on the roster would all of a sudden become available for a trade. If the Bucs do head down that path, which players might the Bucs be willing to part with in order to improve their roster for the future?

Vita Vea On the Move?

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN recently published an article by a collection of NFL insiders exploring the latest intel and buzz traveling around the NFL, and according to Dan Graziano, one player we could see the Bucs look to move on from is veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea.

"The Buccaneers are 1-5. Vea is 31 years old, and he and the team begrudgingly came to a compromise agreement on his contract during training camp," Graziano wrote. "The Bucs didn't act as if he was part of their long-term future, and if teams come looking for a big, run-stuffing defensive tackle, Tampa would be silly not to listen."

Graziano also dug into why a trade for Vea would make sense for plenty of teams in the market for an upgrade along the interior of their defensive line.

"He is on a minimum salary this year and is guaranteed $23 million for 2027, which would rank about 15th in terms of cap numbers for defensive tackles in the league," he wrote. "If you need interior D-line help right now and don't mind paying Vea $23 million next season at age 32, why not call to see what it would take to get him out of Tampa?"

Bucs Need to Pick a Lane

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on his contract, consistent production and championship experience, the concept of adding a player like Vea would certainly appeal to a variety of teams. The same could be said for Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Godwin Jr. and other veterans on the roster who still have plenty of gas left in the tank.

What's more of an unknown is, will the Bucs actually commit to that approach?

Whether or not Licht and his staff are seriously considering moving on from homegrown stars to acquire valuable draft capital for the future remains to be seen, but they will need to make that decision soon.

And if the Bucs do lose to the Panthers this week and fall to 1-6? That decision should become that much easier to make.

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