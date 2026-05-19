Former Buccaneers Defender Signs With Cleveland Browns

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher is getting another NFL opportunity.

Edge rusher Markees Watts, whom the Buccaneers signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, is officially moving on from Tampa Bay. Watts signed with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, ending his tenure in Tampa Bay after three years.

Markees Watts signs with Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Watts was signed by the Browns alongside wideout Aaron Anderson and linebacker Reid Carrico on Tuesday.

We've signed WR Aaron Anderson, LB Reid Carrico and DE Markees Watts, and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2026

The Buccaneers liked Watts coming out of Charlotte, but he was never able to find his way into their rotation. Watts mainly played on special teams during his time in Tampa Bay, netting just 1.5 sacks in three seasons.

The Buccaneers completely revamped their edge rushing room this offseason with players like Rueben Bain Jr. and Al-Quadin Muhammad joining the roster. With their arrival, he was pushed even further down the depth chart, and the chances that he would be able to contribute in year four with where his development is at would be slim.

Now, he gets another chance in Cleveland. Other Bucs players have made their way over there in recent years, including his former teammate Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, whose first stop was in Cleveland after leaving the Buccaneers.

With Watts gone, Bain and edge rusher Yaya Diaby will start on the line, with Muhammad the third option. Anthony Nelson likely serves as the team's No. 4 edge rusher, while 2025 draft pick David Walker and 2024 draft pick Chris Braswell will likely compete for the last rotational spot on Tampa Bay's line. With that many players vying to compete, Watts' time was always going to be limited, so it makes sense that he would leave Tampa Bay to try and get some more playing time elsewhere.

The rest of Tampa Bay's roster will begin OTAs on May 26 during the next step of their offseason program. Cleveland's OTAs begin on Tuesday, so Watts will get right to work while he tries to integrate with his new roster.

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