5 Must-Watch Games on the Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like the rest of the NFL, officially released their schedule on Thursday night, and now, we know exactly where and when they'll be playing their 14 opponents.

The Bucs have a tough slate despite playing a second-place schedule in 2026, so there are plenty of big games where the Bucs will look to show their worth. Tampa Bay has three prime time games in 2026, and if the season goes how the Bucs hope it does, that number could increase as playoff crunch time draws closer at the end of the season.

With all that in mind, we picked out five games that could be particularly interesting for the Bucs this upcoming season, starting with a big revenge game for the team's signal caller.

Buccaneers vs. Browns (Week 2)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates with teammates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has yet to play the Cleveland Browns in Tampa Bay, and he gets his first shot at it in Week 2. The Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after choosing Deshaun Watson over him, and that began a run of poor play and a journeyman stint with the Los Angeles Rams that eventually led him to Tampa Bay.

This is probably a game Mayfield has circled on the calendar, so it could be a must-watch for Bucs fans and NFL fans in general. The last time Mayfield faced off against the Browns, he beat them 26-24 as a member of the Panthers.

Buccaneers at Cowboys (Week 5)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles with the ball defended by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay hasn't been the best in prime time under head coach Todd Bowles. The Bucs are 1-9 in prime time since 2023, but they're also an even 2-2 against the Dallas Cowboys in their last four matchups. The Cowboys had a high-flying offense last season that should be just as strong this year, and with some major defensive improvements, they'll serve as an early test for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay went to Dallas in 2024 on prime time and couldn't get the job done. Can they avenge that loss in Week 5?

Buccaneers at Bears (Week 9)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and wide receiver DJ Moore | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

It's gonna be a cold one in Chicago. The Bucs head to the Windy City to face the Bears in November on prime time, and they'll duel against quarterback Caleb Williams and offensive mastermind Ben Johnson. The last time the Bucs were in Chicago in 2020, Tom Brady forgot what down it was and the Bucs lost the game, but they've beaten the Bears twice since then in Raymond James Stadium.

This matchup will be in a hostile environment on the road in what could be bad weather, so a win here would be a statement for Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers vs. Rams (Week 17)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Rams have dominated the Bucs over their last few meetings. The Rams are 10-2 over Tampa Bay in the last 12 matchups, and they most recently clobbered the Bucs 34-7 in 2025.

The Rams are arguably the NFL's best team heading into 2026, along with their NFC West rivals in the Seattle Seahawks. Beating the Rams after suffering numerous defeats to head coach Sean McVay in Week 17, provided the Bucs are in the playoff hunt, would be a huge NFC win, and it would give the Bucs momentum that could carry over into the postseason.

Buccaneers vs. Saints (Week 18)

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Anything can happen in the NFC South, but the Saints are looking like one of Tampa Bay's main rivals to win the division in 2026. The two teams will play each other in New Orleans in Week 15, and they won't have to wait much longer to face off again for the last game of the regular season in Week 18.

Those two matchups in a four-game stretch could be absolutely crucial for the division title, and because of that, this game could be the most important game the Bucs play all year. The Saints are always a tough matchup, and the Bucs will look to beat them at home in 2026 after dropping that game in Raymond James Stadium in 2025.

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