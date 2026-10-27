Former Buccaneers QB Fires Back at Panthers After Getting Called Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Carolina Panthers in dramatic fashion, coming away with a 43-13 win.

It was a shock to many, and the Bucs have started to hear praise from national pundits for how good they looked in all three phases of the game.

While all the attention has been on what Tampa Bay was able to do, few have highlighted the poor job on the part of the Panthers.

However, NFL analyst and former Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms didn't hold back when it came to responding to Carolina fans who called him out last week.

Chris Simms Goes After Carolina Panthers

Panthers fans mocked Simms after Week 6 when he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Carolina Panthers that week — the Panthers won, so naturally, Panthers fans let Simms know about his wrong prediction.

The Bucs throttled the Panthers the week after, though, and Simms gleefully gave it back to Panthers fans on PFT Live.

"Puffin' out there chest like, 'Oh gosh, we went into Philadelphia and beat a third-string quarterback while they were dealing with the most dysfunctional situation in football that week. Look at us, we're amazing! And we had to squeak it out in the fourth quarter to do it.' I mean, geez, here wussy wussy wussy wussty cats, here wussy wussy wussy wussy cats," Simms said.

The Panthers lost by 30, one week after calling out @CSimmsQB on social media. In response, Chris chose violence. pic.twitter.com/KX9me7DX4x — PFT Live (@PFT_Live) October 26, 2026

Simms would go on to say that it was an embarrassing performance before continuing his taunting of the Panthers.

Needless to say, Simms was ready to break this out, and the Bucs delivered for him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) reacts with linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game against the Bucs was eerily similar to the way the Panthers got dog-walked by the Chicago Bears to open the season. And despite their record and overall offensive statistics, the Panthers might not be as strong as once thought.

After their dismantling of the Panthers on Sunday, the Bucs find themselves right back in the thick of things in the NFC South, just 1.5 games back of the division-leading Panthers.

Tampa Bay will have the opportunity to continue climbing up the standings in the division when they take on the Atlanta Falcons here in Week 8 and will need another strong showing from all levels.

The Falcons have looked like a different team now that Michael Penix Jr. is healthy, and their defense has looked pretty solid as well despite missing numerous guys due to injuries and off-field issues.

If the Bucs want to put the early start of their season in the rearview mirror, they must come out on fire against Atlanta to come away with a victory.

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