Buccaneers Hit With Major Blow Ahead of Panthers Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' calamitous start to the 2026 season took another hit this week when two key starters, RT Luke Goedeke and WR Emeka Egbuka, popped up on the injury report ahead of the team's first NFC South matchup of the season vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Numerous Starters Sidelined This Week

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if the Buccaneers' struggles on the field hadn't been frustrating enough, a mysterious illness began making it's way around the Bucs' locker room this week, limiting the participation of numerous starters, including RB Bucky Irving, CB Zyon McCollum, DT Calijah Kancey, K Chase McLaughlin and P Riley Dixon at practice.

The case of Goedeke and Egbuka was more concerning, though, as both players were held out of practice completely on Wednesday and Thursday due to injury. Goedeke has been dealing with a calf injury, while Egbuka was listed out because of a potential concussion as well as a foot injury.

With how poorly the Buccaneers' offense has played so far this season, losing either Goedeke or Egbuka for this game, let alone both of them, would be a major hit to the Bucs' chances of winning a critical game on the road against the number one team in the NFC South Division.

On Friday, both Goedeke and Egbuka took the field for practice with their teammates, providing some much needed optimism that the offense may be at full strength for Sunday's game after all.

Interesting development on Friday this morning for the Bucs.



Both Luke Goedeke and Emeka Egbuka are participating after not practicing the last two days.



We’ll likely get confirmation Baker Mayfield starts Sunday from Bowles after practice and get word on Goedeke and Egbuka. pic.twitter.com/3xkpU5efdc — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 23, 2026

False Alarm

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles before the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though both Goedeke and Egbuka returning to practice on Friday seemed like a very positive development, Todd Bowles quickly put that to rest when speaking with the media later in the day. Bowles stated that Goedeke will be out for the game, and it's unlikely that Egbuka will suit up either.

Todd Bowles “looks ready to go” and will start on Sunday against Panthers.



Luke Goedeke will not play, while Emeka Egbuka’s availability remains uncertain. Bowles said Egbuka will need to have a “heck of a recovery” to be ready. pic.twitter.com/SfSMKs3uKd — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 23, 2026

For a team that is desperately clinging to any semblance of hope for this season, a loss to the Panthers on Sunday would not only drop the Buccaneers to a pitiful 1-6 record on the year, but it would also seal their fate as a team whose focus should immediately shift from competing for a playoff berth to competing for the first overall pick in next year's draft.

Losing Goedeke for this game is far from ideal, but if the Bucs were forced to face the Panthers without Goedeke and Egbuka in the lineup, their chances of knocking off Carolina to keep their hope alive for this season would immediately decrease by a significant margin. Even though it's just one game, the Bucs don't have any room for error at this point.

The presence of both Goedeke and Egbuka in the lineup is essential for the Bucs to knock off the Panthers in Carolina this Sunday, and, ultimately, keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week. With Goedeke now being ruled out, and Egbuka unlikely to play, things have gone from bad to worse for a Buccaneers team that has already dug itself a huge hole.

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