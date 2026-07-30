Former Buccaneers Quarterback Works Out With Panthers

NFL training camps are fully underway with all 32 teams having reported.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first practice went fairly smoothly, with much of the attention being on things off the field rather than on it.

Outside of One Buc, a former Bucs quarterback could be on the verge of finding his next home.

Per multiple reports, Kyle Trask worked out for the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday as he looks to latch on with a team following his departure from Tampa Bay after the 2024 season.

Kyle Trask Works Out With Panthers, Looking For Next Home

Former Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask is working out today for the Carolina Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2026

Trask never saw meaningful time in Tampa after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

His most meaningful impact with the Bucs came when he was in a QB battle with Baker Mayfield.

After leaving the Buccaneers following the 2024 season, Trask spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad late in 2025 after an injury to Michael Penix Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' quarterback room looks pretty full with Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett and rookie Hayes King in the room, but they could still bring in Trask to compete with King or for a practice squad spot.

Young and Pickett seem pretty settled into their roles in the quarterback room, but with King coming into the organization as an undrafted free agent, Trask may have the upper hand at landing a spot on the roster.

Even if the Panthers like King, it could still be wise to add a player like Trask for the time being to allow King to get up to speed as a rookie in training camp while also limiting opportunities for the current QBs on their roster to suffer an injury during camp.

Kyle Trask's Career Stats

Trask saw action in just seven games for Tampa Bay across his three seasons with the franchise, completing just 36% of his passes for 28 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

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