Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Says Last Year's Jets Game Was Personal

It's no secret that Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield plays with a chip on his shoulder.

From when he was a walk-on at Texas Tech to eventually blossoming into a Pro Bowler for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that's always been a part of Mayfield's persona.

Although these attributes have been well documented over the years, Mayfield appearance as a key figure in the recently released season three of the Netflix documentary "Quarterback" has shone additional light on just how fiery the 31-year-old signal caller really is.

On a recent episode of the docuseries, some behind the scenes footage unveiled just how personal one particular game was for their quarterback.

"This Was Personal For Me"

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the New York Jets was significant for Mayfield because of his tumultuous history with Jets' defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks, who at one point was the interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers when Mayfield was there.

"This is personal for me. Wilks cut me." Mayfield said. "My history with Steve Wilks, in Carolina — he was the defensive coordinator there, and then he was the interim head coach — which is, kind of where things started to take a downward spiral in our relationship.

“This is personal for me. Wilks cut me.”



Baker Mayfield wanted nothing more than to beat Steve Wilks and the Jets last season 😤



Quarterback Season 3 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/757yYVb8UA — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 20, 2026

"I could tell that I was not his favorite. Which is fine," he said. "But the only thing you can really ask for in this business is to be upfront and honest. It's the National Football League, it's a man's game, just tell guys how it is."

Bitter Exit From Carolina Inspired Revenge Game vs. NY

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after winning the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mayfield spoke specifically about his exit from Carolina and why the way it was handled bothered him so much.

"When I was going to get released, or be inactive first, they asked me what I wanted to do, that they would grant my release. And I was like, 'Listen, if you want me to ask for my release, I'll say it, but if you're gonna cut me, just tell me that,'" Mayfield said.

"He's ultimately the one that made that decision, that I wasn't going to be active," Mayfield continued. "I wasn't going to be playing anymore, and I know that, and it is what it is. So when you face people that, whether you have a good or bad relationship with, you always want to beat 'em."

Following the game, which the Buccaneers won 29-27 on a last-second Chase McLaughlin field goal to move to 3-0, Mayfield was asked how he felt getting a win for Todd Bowles against his former team in the Jets.

Mayfield's response to that question was the first moment that the public got a glimpse of just how much a random September game vs. the Jets meant to him.

"I loved it. And also, their D-Coordinator is the one that cut me from Carolina, so a lot of stuff was personal today."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.