Grading the Buccaneers' 19-0 Preseason Loss Against The Jaguars

Well, that didn't go well, did it?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their final preseason game of 2026, failing to score a single point in the 19-0 loss against the Jaguars.

However, it wasn't all terrible. A couple of players put the exclamation point on their efforts to make the 53-man roster, while others sealed their fate to play elsewhere going forward.

Let's go over the grades I've given for the Bucs in this matchup.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: C

It was a rough night to be a quarterback for the Buccaneers. Jalon Daniels led them with eight completions on 15 attempts for 57 passing yards. Fellow backups Connor Bazelak and Jake Browning combined for four completions on six pass attempts for seven yards. Daniels also finished with nine rushing yards on four carries.

Daniels and Browning were sacked a combined five times and also had to deal with wide receivers dropping passes and failing to get open. Overall, the quarterbacks did the most with what they had, which was not a lot at all.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) hands off to running back Sean Tucker (44) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: C

Another group that struggled because of the offensive line was the running backs.

Josh Williams led the way with 21 rushing yards on eight carries. Sean Tucker followed with 15 yards on five carries, and Barika Kpeenu finished the night with 11 yards on two carries.

It will still be interesting to see whether the Bucs carry three or four running backs and whether or not Tucker is in danger of not making the team.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; A punt goes behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: D

Eric Rivers Jr. led the way for the team with six catches for 24 yards. After that, there was absolutely nothing to write home about.

Garrett Greene, Kameron Johnson and Dean Patterson also had drops in tonight's matchup, and nobody really established themselves in an effort to make the 53-man roster or practice squad.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) lines up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: F

If I could give a grade lower than F, I would. This was one of the worst offensive line performances I've seen in a bit, and that's saying something.

It's clear that the Bucs are thin at certain portions of their offensive line. Yes, Benjamin Chukwuma and Justin Skule are fine backup offensive tackles, but the interior offensive line needs some work, and it would not surprise me at all to see the Bucs look at cuts around the league to see what their options are.

Dan Feeney figures to be the top backup at the interior with guard and center versatility, and Billy Schrauth isn't going anywhere as a recent Bucs draft pick.

It wouldn't surprise me at all to see the team add a veteran or two to the practice squad in case they are needed in the future.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive linebacker Jack Pyburn (58) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: A-

There were a lot of players in this group that I felt made a good final impression tonight.

Jack Pyburn was electric with four tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass deflection and two quarterback hits. Pyburn, I believe, has earned a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, you had other players step up as well. Josiah Green had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits, and he's a strong candidate for the practice squad. Yasir Holmes also had four tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit as well.

Finally, you had established players in Elijah Roberts and Anthony Nelson do good work as Nelson finished with a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit while Roberts finished with a quarterback hit and some good pressure in the pass rush.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deejay Dallas (20) breaks a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Javin Wright (48) second quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: B-

This group was solely carried by Caden Fordham. The undrafted linebacker has earned a spot on the 53-man roster, in my opinion, with fantastic special teams play and great backup linebacker ability.

Javin Wright has had some good moments in training camp and preseason, and I really think he is a strong candidate for the practice squad. Nick Jackson and John Bullock seem like they are on the outside looking in regarding the 53-man roster.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deejay Dallas (20) is stopped short of the goal line by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Rashad Wisdom (38) in the third quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: C+

Ayden Garnes had another solid game for the Bucs and has made the 53-man roster, in my opinion. I think that Damarion Williams would make it as well, but he did suffer an injury in this matchup that will be worth paying attention to.

Miles Killebrew had four tackles in this game and seems to be the team's third safety going forward unless another player is added.

Rashad Wisdom led the way with nine tackles on the night, which was the most on defense. Out of all the players battling for the fourth safety job (If they even keep four at this point), Wisdom has shown the most ability on defense and special teams.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Riley Dixon (9) on the field for warm ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: D

Riley Dixon had 10 punts on the night, which is never a great thing. Two landed inside the 20, and one of them was returned for a touchdown.

There were some standouts mentioned above, like Caden Fordham and Rashad Wisdom. However, there was a good amount of bad special teams play in this one as well.

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