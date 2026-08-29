Buccaneers Studs and Duds From First Half vs. Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed the first half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will serve as the last preseason game both teams have before preparation for Week 1 begins.

The first half ended 3-0 in Jacksonville, with not a lot happening on either side of the ball. Here are our studs and duds from the first half of the action in Jacksonville:

Studs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Anthony Nelson

Anthony Nelson continues to impress this preseason. He had a sack on quarterback Nick Mullens in the first quarter, and he almost had a strip sack on the play.

Nelson has firmly solidified himself as a quality depth option in the pass-rushing room, and he's sure to be a contributor in Tampa Bay in 2026.

WR Tez Johnson

Johnson looked far and away the best receiver on the field for the Bucs. He made a nice double move to grab a first down early in the half and extend a drive.

Johnson had one drop during the half, but it was on a ball thrown behind him by quarterback Jalon Daniels. With that in mind, he had a good showing during the half, and he should functionally be Tampa Bay's WR4 or WR5 heading into the season.

P Riley Dixon

Dixon had a respectable night punting during the first half. Overall, he averaged 47.0 yards per punt and downed two of those punts inside the 20-yard line, which helped pin the Jaguars back.

Dixon's punting has been the source of some controversy in recent weeks, but he had a solid night on Friday.

Duds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Kameron Johnson

Kameron Johnson is vying to make the roster with special teams considerations, but he could still certainly use some work as a wide receiver. He dropped a pass going right to him on third down that would have resulted in a first by Daniels, which he did by trying to catch the ball with his chest.

Kameron is likely safe, but it wasn't a great half for him to start the game.

RB Sean Tucker

Tucker started off the half with an eight-yard run, and it simply got much worse from there. He managed just seven yards on his next four attempts, averaging just about 1.8 yards per carry.

Tucker is hoping to be Tampa Bay's RB3 after the Bucs picked up his option during the preseason, but it was a half to forget for him after an initially strong opening carry.

QB Jalon Daniels

Daniels had the chance to compete for the team's QB2 spot as camp ended, and he was given the start Friday to prove that he could take the job. Unfortunately for him, he had quite a rough showing.

Daniels still needs to work on the touch he has on the football, and he had a rough night passing. He threw a few passes behind his wideouts, including the one mentioned above to Tez Johnson, and late in the second quarter, he turned the ball over after dropping a snap. Daniels still could use some experience when it comes to feeling NFL pressure in the pocket, too.

Daniels has looked impressive so far this offseason, but this may have proved he needs some time before taking a bigger role. He finished the half going 7/14 for 54 yards.

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