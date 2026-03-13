Jason Licht Makes Own Announcement of Returning Bucs Offensive Player

Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht always likes to have a little fun on social media during free agency. Whether it's confirming that he signed free agents on a yacht or breaking his own news like a reporter would, Licht has a history of direct involvement in free agency news.

This year's social media escapade happened on Friday, on the fifth day of free agency. Just like in years past, Licht broke a Buccaneers re-signing with the phrase "per sources", despite there being no other sources to go to — and it was to announce that the Buccaneers are set to bring back tight end Ko Kieft.

Per source, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with Ko Kieft. 🏴‍☠️ 🛥️@FifthThird pic.twitter.com/I1q79bU3yJ — Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) March 13, 2026

Buccaneers bringing back Ko Kieft, per Jason Licht's sources

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) looks on after a game against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If Licht's mysterious sources are correct, the Bucs are set to bring back Kieft for 2026 and possibly beyond. The terms of the deal aren't known yet, but Kieft will be a valuable piece for Tampa Bay when it comes to the dirty work of football.

Kieft broke his leg last season and didn't play for most of the 2025 campaign, and it was certainly to the detriment of the Bucs. Kieft is a tight end, but he's mostly utilized as a blocker in jumbo sets and as a fullback whenever he's on the offense. He's also an important special teams player for the Bucs — when he was healthy for all of 2024, he was on 68.83% of special teams snaps in Tampa Bay, making him a big part of that operation.

With Kieft's re-signing, Tampa Bay's tight end room remains the same as it has been for a while. The Bucs brought Cade Otton back on a three-year deal, and young TEs Payne Durham and Devin Culp remain in the lineup. Because of that, it's unlikely the Bucs are going to look for another tight end in free agency or the draft, and they'll stick with what they've had to try and make another run at the NFC South and a playoff berth in 2026.

Licht is sure to keep going when it comes to free agents, as the Bucs have a ton of holes to fill on defense and still have a lot left to take care of when it comes to their roster. Licht will have plenty of time to improve the roster before the end of April, when the NFL Draft is set to kick off and the Bucs get to bring in a new class of rookies.

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