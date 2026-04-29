Jason Licht Rules Out Signing Longtime Buccaneers Rival This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have revamped their edge rushing room in a big way in 2026. They signed rotational rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency, and they made a huge splash by drafting Miami phenom Rueben Bain Jr., who could be the team's No. 1 edge rusher in no time.

Pass rushers Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson return to the room to round out what could end up being a very solid pass-rushing unit after some dire performances in seasons past. General manager Jason Licht has done well to make the room what it currently is, but there's also a potential to make any roster even stronger if the right fit in free agency comes along.

Well, for the most part, that is. Licht appeared on The Drive with TKras on 957WDAE, and when one particular free agent was suggested as a possible move for Tampa Bay, Licht was quick to shut it down.

Jason Licht rules out signing Saints legend Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Host Tom Krasniqi asked Licht about a somewhat viral moment where Licht reminded Bain that the Saints passed on him, and after Licht spoke a bit on that, Krasniqi reminded him that former New Orleans Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan was a free agent and available on the open market.

Licht's reaction, given the history between Jordan and the Bucs, is understandable.

"Yeah... I think we're okay right now," Licht joked.

Jordan has long been a rival of the Buccaneers and their fans, as he's been notorious for his trash talk during his tenure with the Saints. He's known for one particular soundbyte where he insinuated at the Pro Bowl that the Buccaneers would "probably go back to where Tampa Bay has been" — a soundbyte Licht loves to share whenever the Buccaneers are successful.

Jordan, who has played 15 seasons in the NFL and wants to play his 16th in 2026, was actually highly productive for the Saints last year. He netted an impressive 10.5 sacks on the year, forced two fumbles and boasted 15 tackles for loss, his most since 2022. He is aging, but he proved he can still be a strong player in the NFL even at the back end of his career.

That being said, Licht is clearly not interested in signing a player who has antagonized the franchise for years. Instead, he's excited about a Bucs edge rusher who is already in the room.

Licht is excited about one Bucs edge prospect

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Licht spoke on Bucs edge rusher David Walker, who was set to make his rookie debut last year before he tore his ACL in the offseason and missed the entirety of the 2025 NFL season.

"I'm very excited about that room. We feel like we have a couple of bonus picks from last year that had unfortunate injuries that weren't with us but have the chance to make some significant injuries with David Walker and J.J. Roberts... you can't sleep on David Walker."

Walker was a fifth-round pick out of Central Arkansas and had some impressive production there, netting 19 sacks over the course of his college career. He comes back into the edge rushing unit alongside Bain, and if he can make a big splash during his rookie season, Tampa Bay's pass rush could be absolutely lethal in 2026.

The Buccaneers' edge rushing room feels fairly set in 2026, so don't expect any new additions — especially when it comes to a famed Tampa Bay antagonist like Jordan.

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