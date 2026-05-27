National NFL Analyst Delivers Bold Take About Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Roster

Following the retirement of Tom Brady after the 2022 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to avoid the dreaded rebuilding phase while simultaneously refreshing their roster and cap situation and remain highly competitive in the NFC South.

Since 2020, the Buccaneers have had quite the successful stretch overall, highlighted by four consecutive NFC South Division titles and, of course, that incredible Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium to conclude Brady's first season in Tampa Bay.

When evaluating the big picture, especially over the past half decade, it's hard not to give Jason Licht his flowers for what he's managed to accomplish. That being said, the Buccaneers failed to make the postseason in 2025, and it seems like a number of NFL analysts have pounced at the opportunity to criticize Licht and his team.

However, one of the voices heard most often by those who consume daily NFL content on a national level, Dan Orlovsky, is apparently not one of those critics.

Dan Orlovsky Says the Buccaneers are Contenders

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the former NFL quarterback expressed his opinion on the Buccaneers heading into the 2026 season.

"On paper, I think the Bucs are NFC Championship contenders," Orlovsky proclaimed. "I really, really, really do. I think, offensively, very good offensive line. Very good skill players. Baker is the best quarterback in the division."

Obviously Orlovsky is a big fan of the offensive structure in place for the Bucs, but he's also well aware that there are plenty of concerns regarding the legitimacy of Todd Bowles' defense based on the product they put on the field last year.

That doesn't scare Orlovsky, though, who is a big believer in the moves Licht has facilitated this offseason to mitigate that concern.

Revamped Defense Expected to Pay Dividends

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) and linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) and defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"They've invested into this defensive line. And I know they weren't great last year," Orlovsky stated. "I know Vita Vea is a little bit older, but they have put money and picks into this defensive line. And if Rueben Bain is who a lot of people going into the draft thought he was, and obviously Tampa thought he was, then this defensive line should be reminiscent of the ones that we've become accustomed to in Tampa. Yaya Diaby, in another year, leading their team in sacks, Vita Vea hopefully healthy, Morrison staying healthy at the corner, I just think really this is a very talented top-to- bottom complete roster."

Orlovsky even took it a step further than just calling the Buccaneers a talented roster, and quoted a video of his own segment posted by ESPN NFL, calling Tampa Bay "top to bottom roster wise [sic]" one of the NFL's best teams.

Top to bottom roster wise is one of the NFL best https://t.co/xHUamgHlTm — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 26, 2026

Orlovsky made an important distinction by stating the Bucs have one of the best rosters in the NFL on paper. The players that the team will have available on the field are a completely different story, which is something Bucs fans learned the hard way last season.

If the Bucs can stay healthy in 2026, count Orlovsky among those who believe the Bucs can contend for another Super Bowl.

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