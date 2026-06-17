New Developments Reveal Why Vita Vea Isn't Practicing at Buccaneers Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and it is, as the name would imply, mandatory. OTAs from last few weeks were optional, so not every Buccaneers player had to report — that's not the case for minicamp, and naturally, (almost) everyone is participating in Tampa Bay over the next few days.

One player that did not show up for OTAs is defensive lineman Vita Vea, and as expected, he's present for mandatory minicamp. He's not practicing, though, and when asked if Vea was hurt, head coach Todd Bowles told media Tuesday that he wasn't — he said the team didn't need to see Vea at minicamp and that he's expected to participate in training camp.

As it turns out, though, a new report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo revealed Tuesday that there's a bit more to the story than Bowles let on.

Vita Vea's Non-Participation is Contract Related

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Garafolo reported Tuesday that Vea is effectively "holding in" at mandatory minicamp by being present and not practicing, and that this is due to him being in the last year of the four-year, $71 million deal he signed in 2022.

"My understanding is that the contract is playing into this," Garafolo said. "From my understanding, sources have told me that the fact that he's in the final year of his deal and hasn't gotten an extension at this point is part of the reason he's not participating."

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: #Buccaneers DT Vita Vea wasn’t practicing at minicamp today and hasn’t been for OTAs in the spring. I’m told it’s related to the two-time Pro Bowler’s contract, as Vea is entering the final year of his deal from 4+ years ago. pic.twitter.com/KMd1MzQAid — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 17, 2026

Vea is set to make $17 million this year, the final year of his deal. Vea is the 19th-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, and he's one of seven players in the top 20 that are 30 years of age or older (Vea is 31). Vea signed his deal four years ago, and naturally, multiple defensive tackles have gotten more APY on their recent deals — and it seems like Vea wants his money now instead of at the end of the season.

Tampa Bay has a lot of mouths to feed. The Bucs have 23 unrestricted free agents next year and a big club option to think about with Chris Godwin, and Vea is the next Buccaneer who is seemingly asking for an extension on the last year of his deal instead of waiting until free agency. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is asking for the same thing, and Mayfield set a training camp deadline to get it done.

If Vea truly does want to hold in for a new contract, no one knows what the plan will be if he doesn't get a new deal by training camp. We'll have to see when that happens, but for now, Vea won't be participating in minicamp at all this week.

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