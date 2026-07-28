Bucs' Vita Vea Hopes Sides Are Close on New Deal Despite Trade Request

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to have a problem on their hands.

While in the midst of looking to get quarterback Baker Mayfield extended as he enters the final year of his contract, the Bucs were smacked with some other contract-centered news Monday night.

Per multiple reports, star nose tackle Vita Vea requested a trade from the organization he has called home since beginning his NFL career.

The request was shocking to most as it wasn't on anyone's radar, but it makes sense, as the veteran, Super Bowl-winning tackle looks to cash in with a contract extension.

However, before the request for a trade came down, Vea joined Kay Adams on The Kay Adams Show, in which he gave a glimpse into what he wants to happen.

Vita Vea 'Hopes' He and Bucs Are Close On New Deal

Adams and Vea were discussing giving thanks to the Tennessee Titans for signing Jeffery Simmons and the Green Packers for signing Devonte Wyatt to lucrative extensions this offseason before Adams asked how close Vea and the Bucs were on an extension.

"I don't know. I hope we're close, my fingers are crossed, I think," exclaimed Vea.

While Vea appears to hope that things are close between the two sides, the later report of a trade request perhaps says otherwise.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Vea is in the final year of his four-year, $71 million contract and is set to make $17.7 million in 2026. But the problem is, none of that money is guaranteed.

Vea is likely forcing the Buccaneers' hand in paying him, but it will remain to be seen if the request is just that, or if he is serious in taking on a new challenge elsewhere.

The Bucs cannot afford to lose Vea up front, so it would be wise to get a deal done here soon, with training camp beginning.

However, Vea is getting older and is likely demanding a contract around $25 million per year, and maybe even then some.

Tampa Bay is likely hesitant to give a defensive tackle that kind of money on the wrong side of 30 years old, but they know this defense won't quite be as effective with him not on it.

It's quite the pickle to be in for the Bucs, and if we had to guess, it's likely the team gives Vea some sort of short-term deal with guarantees to keep him happy before letting him walk within the next year or two.

We will continue to monitor the situation as news develops surrounding Vea's trade request.

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