Chiefs’ Week 1 Matchup Sets Up Potential Patrick Mahomes Return on the Biggest Stage

The Chiefs officially know who they’ll face off against in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

As we await the NFL’s full schedule release —set for Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET—the league’s broadcast partners continue to “leak” which games they'll air for the upcoming campaign. With that, ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck revealed on Tuesday morning's edition of Good Morning America that the network will open up its Monday Night Football schedule with a classic AFC West battle between the Broncos and the aforementioned Chiefs.

“You always wonder how you’re going to start the season, and our answer is a game between Denver and Kansas City,” Buck announced, while explaining that they still don’t know where the contest will be played.

The Denver Broncos will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for this season's first Monday Night Football game!

Joe Buck is here with more details. #MNF pic.twitter.com/mMZnn4Vp4P — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 12, 2026

“We do not know the location,” Buck continued. “That’s kind of the crazy part, and it points out the fact that this schedule release is fluid up until Thursday. They're going to give it to us all on Thursday. So we don't know where the game is, we know who the game is, and it's a great matchup in the AFC West.”

A great matchup, indeed. Not only does Broncos vs. Chiefs bring a classic rivalry to the main stage to kick off ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 season, but it also sets up perfectly for the potential return of one of the league's top players in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs vs. Broncos ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup sets up perfectly for a Patrick Mahomes return

Could Mahomes return in time for Week 1? | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mahomes’s 2025 campaign was cut short last December when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 15 loss to the Chargers. After being rolled up on by Los Angeles defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand , the three-time Super Bowl champion was diagnosed with both a torn ACL and LCL and underwent successful surgery the following day.

On the road to recovery ever since, Mahomes said earlier this year that his goal is to return for the start of this season.

“I want to be ready for Week 1,” the 30-year-old stated in mid-January. “The doctor said that I could be, but I can’t predict what’s going to happen throughout the process. That’s my goal. I’ll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in Week 1, and have no restrictions.”

With Tuesday’s schedule news, Mahomes now has an official target date for his return and, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted on X (formerly Twitter), the quarterback has “worked his ass off” to get back in time for the season opener.

If Mahomes is able to be ready in time for Week 1, a MNF matchup against the Broncos would set up the perfect showcase for his return. Mahomes has owned Denver since being drafted by Kansas City in 2017, leading the Chiefs to a 13–2 record against them while completing 66.4% of his passes for 4,047 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes injury timeline: Where is the Chiefs’ star quarterback on his road to recovery?

Mahomes missed the last three weeks of the 2025 season with a knee injury. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Let's lay out some realistic expectations for Mahomes’ return.

Undergoing surgery the day after suffering torn ligaments in your knee is relatively unprecedented, as you typically have to wait for a) swelling to go down and b) second opinions. That said, Mahomes went under the knife on December 15, the day after the Chiefs' loss to the Chargers, signaling his motivation to return to the field as soon as possible.

Recovery from ACL surgery typically carries a nine-month timeline , which—barring any setbacks, which the signal caller has yet to encounter—would put him at a Sept. 15, 2026 return date, one day after Kansas City’s scheduled matchup against the Broncos.

The latest on Mahomes , via Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is that he’s set to participate in the team's voluntary OTA program, which will begin on May 26.

”He is in a good position to be able to do some things,” Reid said of Mahomes. “... If he can do some things, [he'll do it]. Phase 2 [of the offseason program], remember, there's no contact, and there's no offense vs. defense. It's Phase 3 that you get into that. Once you start the clock, then the clock’s gotta be rolling, you just have to evaluate what you want to do there. He's in a position where he can do everything, I think.”

That proverbial clock started on Tuesday with the announcement of their Week 1 game. Now, we wait to see if the three-time Super Bowl champion can once again defy the odds.

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