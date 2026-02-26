2 Defensive Linemen Buccaneers Could Sign to Give Defense Massive Boost

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to improve on their front seven this 2026 offseason. Many are talking about the needs at inside linebacker and edge rusher, but one issue lurking in the shadows is the need for defensive line starters and depth.

The Bucs need help with potential free agent departures

Defensive end Logan Hall's contract is expiring, and he has played 66 total games for Tampa Bay while starting 39 during his last three seasons with the team. Greg Gaines' contract is also up this offseason and he has been one of their top backups along the defensive line, playing in 49 games and starting nine in three seasons with the Bucs while also playing 33.5% of the team's defensive snaps this past season.

Many will point to defensive tackles Calijah Kancey and Elijah Roberts as players who can step up if Hall and Gaines leave in free agency. However, Kancey has never played a full season due to injuries in his career, missing three games in 2023, five in 2024 and a whopping 14 in 2025. Roberts was a solid player for a fifth-round pick, but the team may want to be cautious about relying on a fifth-round pick at such a high-level position in just his second season.

Looking at potential outside options

One player who could help is former Titans defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day. Joseph-Day has spent seven years in the NFL, including time with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and, most recently, the Titans. He has compiled 105 games played, 90 games started, 15.5 sacks, 314 combined tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 43 quarterback hits during his seven-year career in the NFL.

He also has a loose connection with current Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, as they both spent time on the Rams from 2019 to the end of the 2021 season. Joseph-Day would give the team a player who could start at either defensive end or defensive tackle at 6-4, 310 pounds. Spotrac currently has Joseph-Day's market value at 6.9 million dollars, projecting him to sign a one-year deal in free agency.

Another player the team could look to add is Dre'Mont Jones, a veteran who would offer positional versatility as he could play both on the defensive line and outside edge rushing linebacker at 6'3", 281 pounds. Jones has played for many teams, including the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and the Titans and has totaled 108 games played, 69 games started, 37.5 sacks, 253 combined tackles, 47 tackles for loss and 87 quarterback hits over his seven-year NFL career. Currently, Spotrac has Jones signing a 2-year deal in free agency with a market value of 10.3 million dollars.

Jones and Joseph-Day are two players whom the Buccaneers should consider signing, as both would give them a massive boost to the defense — not just in terms of a veteran presence, but as players who have been able to produce and play well for former teams in the past throughout their careers.

