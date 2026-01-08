5 realistic Buccaneers offensive coordinator candidates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to stick with head coach Todd Bowles for 2026, and while that may end up being a poor decision, Bowles will do all he can to try and right the ship. That's going to include a lot of staff changes, the first of which came on Thursday when the team fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.

Grizzard was hired internally to keep the ball rolling on Liam Coen's excellent offense, but he wasn't able to deliver, fielding a struggling unit that finished in the bottom half of the league in most metrics. Now, Bowles is looking for his fifth offensive coordinator in five years, and as always, there's a deep pool to choose from.

There are plenty of options for Tampa Bay, but here are five coaches the Bucs could look at for their open OC job:

Nate Scheelhaase, pass game coordinator, Rams

Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase after the game | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Why it could work: Scheelhaase is the hot name during this cycle, and for good reason. He's coached under Los Angeles Rams guru Sean McVay for two years and is already the team's passing game coordinator. The 35-year old has also already interviewed with the Bucs before for this same job, and with his Rams pedigree, he'd keep a sense of continuity for the offense with his terminology that could benefit the unit heading into next year.

Why it could fail: Scheelhaase hasn't called plays, which would be the fourth time in a row the Bucs hired someone like that (Coen called plays in college, to be fair). Additionally, Scheelhaase is even getting some head coaching buzz, so he'll be a wanted man this offseason and the Bucs would have to put together a very appealing package to land him.

Grant Udinski, offensive coordinator, Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why it could work: This one would come straight from the source — Udinski, a young offensive guru who worked under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, is currently the Jaguars' offensive coordinator under Liam Coen, who fielded one of the franchise's best offenses in history in 2024. Udinski would likely keep similar terminology as Grizzard did, but under Coen's eye, he could have a much better sense of playcalling and play design, especially combined with his influences from O'Connell. Like Scheelhaase, Udinski already interviewed for this job last year.

Why it could fail: Udinski is only 29 years old and also has yet to call plays, so he wouldn't bring much experience in that area to Tampa Bay. He could get his first chance with the Bucs, but he'd have to want to come here, and he might not want to do that given the franchise's last run-in with Coen when he bolted for Jacksonville. Coen could even block the Bucs from interviewing him, if he so desired, so this could be a tough candidate to get in the building.

Todd Monken, offensive coordinator, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Why it could work: Here's a familiar name! Monken was Tampa Bay's OC from 2016-18, and since then, he's been an extremely successful coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Monken has fielded elite offenses behind Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and he has lots of playcalling experience. Monken has seen it all, and he'd be a decidedly veteran option as opposed to the young up-and-comers Tampa Bay has gone with in the past. He led the Ravens to the No. 6 offense in total offense in 2023 and the No. 1 offense in total offense in 2024.

Why it could fail: Monken's Ravens struggled in 2025, falling to 16th in total offense and 27th in red zone scoring percentage. If you want a youthful OC with a mind to the evolving game, Monken isn't your guy, as he turns 60 next month. Additionally, reports stated that John Harbaugh refused to fire him in Baltimore, so if Harbaugh gets another coaching job, Monken might already be spoken for.

Mike McDaniel, head coach, Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why it could work: McDaniel's talent for offensive scheming is absolutely undeniable. Perhaps the best run-game schemer in football and a creative pass-game designer, McDaniel hails from the Shanahan tree and has been one of the more innovative minds in football since he started calling plays for the Dolphins. He's newly available after being fired by Miami, and he's overseen the No. 6 offense in total offense in 2023 and the No. 1 offense in 2024.

Why it could fail: McDaniel's scheme is extremely complex — some would argue needlessly so — and it would be the biggest adjustment for Tampa Bay's offense in the last few years. McDaniel saw a sharp decline with his offense in 2025, though that could be attributed to poor quarterback play. The Bucs also suffered from very poor quarterback play the back half of this season, too, so that's something McDaniel will keep in mind. He'll also be a big HC candidate, so it might be hard to land him as a coordinator.

Zac Robinson, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why it could work: A great option for continuity, Robinson was the quarterbacks coach for the Rams before heading to Atlanta with the Falcons. The offensive transition would be as seamless as it could be if Robinson came to town, and Baker Mayfield even briefly worked with him in 2022 during his small stint in Los Angeles. Robinson's time in Atlanta was marred by poor QB play, and if Mayfield could get back to form, Robinson would have the best QB he's worked with as an OC.

Why it could fail: While there's an argument Robinson has been severely hampered in Atlanta, his offensive concepts have never dazzled and he's never led a top unit with the Falcons. Offensive woes could well have contributed to head coach Raheem Morris' firing, and Robinson lost his job there because of it. Mayfield also had a brutal stretch in the second half of the season, and Robinson may not be the guy to return him to form.

