NFL Draft Positions the Buccaneers Will Focus on at the Combine

With the 2026 NFL combine beginning this week, it's time to take a closer look at what positions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be focusing on most at the annual prospect showcase, which kicks off on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

For the Bucs, there are plenty of specific positions they could look to address this offseason. As the offseason moves along, the team's greatest positional needs will continue to become more clear. For example, how the team approaches their own free agents, such as CB Jamel Dean and TE Cade Otton, will help to clarify what the greatest positions of need are as the offseason moves along.

Still, regardless of what personnel decisions are made in free agency,, there are several positions that stand out as top priorities for the Bucs based on the current state of the roster as they prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Inside Linebacker

This is no secret. With 36-year-old Lavonte David on the cusp of retirement and SirVocea Dennis proving he is unfit to occupy the role he held as a starter last season, the Bucs' LB group desperately needs an injection of talent.

Within Todd Bowles' defensive scheme, the presence of an athletic, versatile and intelligent inside linebacker is essential. Even if the team looks to add a starting-caliber player at the position via free agency, you can expect them to draft one, if not two, inside linebackers come April.

This year's class of prospects will provide some tantalizing star power at the top of the draft and some quality depth available on Days 2 and 3 as well. As a result, you can expect the Bucs' player evaluation contingent to be laser-focused on this position group in Indianapolis this week.

Edge Rusher

The defensive side of the ball is clearly the most pressing for the Bucs when it comes to adding new talent this offseason. That being said, edge rushers are expensive, especially when you're looking at established players with proven production at the NFL level through trade or free agency. As such, drafting quality edge rushers is by far the most economical way to address a position of great significance.

With the Bucs' lack of sack production over the past half-decade, this continues to be a complicated puzzle for Jason Licht and his staff to solve. He has tried inserting pieces like Haason Reddick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Logan Hall and Chris Braswell to help rejuvenate the team's pass rush, but each of those players simply didn't live up to expectations.

Although the Bucs will be getting a talented young edge in the form of David Walker, last year's 4th round pick who missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in training camp, there is no question that the Bucs need to draft another one. Based on their poor track record of drafting impactful pass rushers, the pressure is on the Bucs' front office to identify and select one this year. That means the team will need to be well represented when the defensive linemen take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday to kick off this year's combine.

Tight End

The only reliable tight end on the Buccaneers' roster is Cade Otton, who is an unrestricted free agent. There is a good chance Tampa Bay tries to retain the steady and versatile (though unspectacular) Otton, but that is far from a guarantee. He will have other suitors this offseason, and his "jack of all trades" approach to the position could make him a commodity that other teams are willing to spend on.

Even if Otton were to return, the team would still be wise to draft another TE prospect to develop. If Otton leaves, the entire position will be in complete shambles. For context, the team's reserve tight ends, Payne Durham and Devin Culp, combined for a total of 17 yards on 2 catches in 2025. Yikes.

Although the team could likely wait until the later rounds of the draft to address the position, there's no question that the Buccaneers' scouts will be keeping a keen eye on this year's crop of tight ends at the combine.

Final Thoughts

Let's be very clear. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and an expansive combination of scouts, front office executives and coaches will be well represented in Indianapolis this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. That will be the case regardless of which position groups have the spotlight on a given day.

However, based on the team's biggest needs at this point of the offseason, it's safe to assume that the Buccaneers will be paying a little extra attention to the inside linebackers, edge rushers and tight ends at this year's prospect showcase.