An Interesting Offensive Lineman Just Became Available for Buccaneers

One need that might be a bit under the radar for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the offensive line. Yes, they have arguably the best offensive tackle in football in Tristan Wirfs, and they also have a top 30 tackle on the opposite end in Luke Goedeke. They also have a bright young right guard in Cody Mauch, who is returning from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2025 season.

However, a player just became available who could sway the Bucs to make a tweak to the overall shape of their offensive line.

An Intriguing Free Agent Lineman is on the Board

Former Commanders center Tyler Biadasz was recently released from his three-year, 30 million dollar contract. The move finds Washington looking to go in a different direction and Biadasz looking for his next team. Could it be possible that the Buccaneers could be a match?

Overall, Biadasz was solid for Washington, being the 11th highest graded center in 2025 with a 70.7 overall grade, per PFF, and he was the 12th graded center in 2024 with a 69.0 overall grade. He was also a Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

Interior Offensive Line Problems?

On the flip side, former first-round pick Graham Barton has been struggling at center in his first two seasons. He posted a 61.0 overall grade in 2025, marking him the 28th-best center out of 40, and was the 37th-best center in 2024 out of 43 with an overall grade of 56.5.

Could the Bucs look to move Barton to left guard to compete with Ben Bredeson? Yes, Bredeson is on a current three-year deal, but he struggled with injuries in 2025 and was the 63rd-rated guard in 2024 with an overall grade of 55.5.

The Final Verdict

There are a couple of items that could stop this move from happening.

First, the Bucs spent a first-round pick on Graham Barton for a reason. They really like him coming out of Duke, and it is very possible they'll see this development through to the end at center and give him every opportunity to be the team's starting center going forward.

Second, they like Bredeson a good amount as well, hence why they signed him to a multi-year extension last off-season.

While adding a player like Biadasz would overall be an upgrade for the Bucs and give them the flexibility to experiment with moving players around on their offensive line, it is very likely that the current starters are going to remain the same going into the 2026 season.

