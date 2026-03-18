Baker Mayfield Helped Bring Free Agent to Sign With Buccaneers

Plenty of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have sung praises about their quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield's infectious moxie, love of the game and physical toughness have gotten him fans in Tampa Bay and beyond, and his offensive and defensive teammates have long talked about his importance in the locker room and on the field during game day.

As it turns out, all that can lure free agents over to Tampa Bay, too. But while you'd expect that to include players that Mayfield is set to throw to — like Bucs wideout Sterling Shepard, for example — it can also extend to the players that are set to play behind him at his same position. Tampa Bay recently brought on backup quarterback Jake Browning in free agency, and Browning cited Mayfield as one of the reasons he came to Tampa Bay in the first place.

Idea of playing with Mayfield brought Browning to Tampa Bay

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) during the final minutes of game time | Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FOX Sports' Greg Auman wrote on social media that Browning said he's always been a fan of Mayfield, and because of that, Tampa Bay was at the top of the list when it came to his free agent options.

New Bucs QB Jake Browning said back in January he came up with a list of teams he'd like to sign with, and Tampa was at the top of the list. "Always been a fan of Baker Mayfield from afar." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 13, 2026

Browning comes to Tampa Bay after quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's departure in free agency, set to back up Mayfield this upcoming season. The Buccaneers should feel good about Browning sitting behind Mayfield, as he showcased some talent when he filled in for Joe Burrow in 2023. Browning started for the Bengals in 2025 after Burrow went down once again, but he was eventually replaced by Joe Flacco for that starting job.

There's plenty to love about the Tampa Bay area outside of Mayfield, but his status as a leader and his reputation on the field certainly seem to have drawn Browning to the Bucs. The Bucs and Mayfield will hope Browning doesn't get any meaningful snaps next season, but if he does, Tampa Bay can be confident that he can perform to standard in the games that he would have to fill in.

Browning's signing was far from the flashiest of Tampa Bay's free agency, but backup quarterback is still very important in the modern NFL landscape. Browning brings capability and experience to Tampa Bay's quarterback room, and it already seems like he'll get along with Mayfield just fine during the 2026 season.

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