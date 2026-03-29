Best Players Buccaneers Could Draft In First Round 2026

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have until the end of April to get their top 30 visits in order, look at the film and make a decision on who to pick with the No. 15 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay has a lot of needs, and most of them come on the defensive side of the ball.

There is the chance that general manager Jason Licht ends up trading down, but assuming he doesn't, there are plenty of options at Tampa Bay's selection that could be real game changers for the Bucs if they pan out in Tampa Bay.

Here, we'll take a look at five players, each playing a different position, that could be good for the Buccaneers at pick No. 15. Here are some strong prospects the Bucs could draft in the first round once the NFL Draft comes around:

EDGE Akheem Mezidor, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't had a defensive player eclipse the 10-sack mark since 2019, and edge rusher is by far the team's most dire need heading into this draft. There are a number of edge rushers that the Bucs could target, but Miami EDGE Akheem Mezidor's production and football IQ have seen him mocked to the Bucs pretty often in the last few weeks.

Mezidor showed talent as a run stopper and pass rusher at Miami, and he can beat his opponents multiple ways with a high motor and the ability to switch between power and finesse rushing. He is not the best athlete, though, and his age — he's already 25 years old — is a big question for any team looking to commit to him long-term.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have a need at cornerback with the departure of Jamel Dean to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As it stands, Benjamin Morrison is set to take the full-time starting role in his second year, but the Bucs could also bolster their CB room in a big way by picking Mansoor Delane.

Delane is a highly athletic corner who can play man and zone coverage well and hits hard as a tackler, making him a versatile piece that Todd Bowles would likely be a fan of. He is a bit handsy in coverage and can get over-aggressive while jumping his routes, but his smooth hips and sharp football IQ would make him a worthy selection.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes, the Buccaneers need to focus on defense to truly get better in the NFL Draft. If they did go offense, though, a skill position pick like wide receiver or tight end would be a mistake — championships are won in the trenches, and after a down year from center Graham Barton and an injury-riddled year from guard Ben Bredeson, picking a guard wouldn't be an awful waste of a pick.

Olaivavega Ioane is a physical run blocker who could benefit Tampa Bay's running back tandem of Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Ioane boasts strong body control and impressive strength as a blocker, but there's some concern that he doesn't have the agility to deal with finesse rushers on the interior. This would probably be the least wise pick of the bunch, but the weight room builds Super Bowls, and Ioane could be a shining example for that train of thought.

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Off-ball linebacker doesn't typically have a lot of value on Day 1, but the Buccaneers need one badly. Lavonte David has retired after a long career, and while Alex Anzalone will be an immediate starter at the position, Tampa Bay needs a player to play alongside David.

Anthony Hill Jr. is the everything-linebacker that Bowles would appreciate on his defense, boasting 31.5 TFLs, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles in his three years at Texas. He has excellent coverage instincts and an impressive understanding of the whole field, but his lack of agility and questionable tackling form are cause for concern.

IDL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

You can never have too many dogs on the interior defensive line. Teams win Super Bowls off of that prowess, and while the Buccaneers brought in A'Shawn Robinson in free agency, there's still plenty of room for improvement on the interior. That's where Lee Hunter could come in.

Hunter is a powerful bull rusher at nose tackle who can play in multiple fronts. He has a lot of length and girth to be a menace on run downs, but he doesn't have a great feel for blocking schemes and can sometimes be too reliant on how big he is as opposed to applying proper technique. The Bucs could use another nose tackle with Greg Gaines leaving in free agency, and Hunter might fit the bill.

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