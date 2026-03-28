Why Buccaneers Must Target Loaded Edge and LB Classes in 2026 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the hottest teams to begin the 2025 season, but their hopes and dreams of continuing that blazing start came crashing to a halt in the middle of the year.

The 2025 season would ultimately go down as a disappointment, and while there was some excitement about what the team could do this offseason to improve, things have only gotten worse.

Mike Evans has left after 12 years with the franchise, Lavonte David has retired, and the front office didn't do anything to curb the fans' frustrations through their free agency additions.

The Bucs' needs remain the same even after free agency, but fortunately for them, their two biggest needs are also the two deepest positions, per NFL.com, when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft class: edge rusher and linebacker.

Edges

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bucs struggled to generate organic edge pressure last season outside of Yaya Diaby, and even when Diaby was finding the backfield, he was unable to finish.

Haason Reddick is now on the outs after falling flat on his face with a prove-it deal in 2025, and even with the signing of under-the-radar edge Al-Quadin Muhammaad, Tampa Bay must secure one or two of the top options on the board through the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

The pass rushing class is extremely deep this draft class, with the major players expected to go early in the first round being Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr.

While the first two will likely be gone by the Bucs' pick at 15, Bain might be there for the taking. If all three are gone by that point, the Bucs could look at Akheem Mesidor, Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, T.J. Parker, Cashius Howell or Malachi Lawrence as potential draft options through the first two days.

Linebackers

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Usually not a deep position when it comes to the NFL Draft, off-ball linebackers will be plentiful in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. The Bucs must add here as they have struggled as a group, and of course, with the retirement of David.

The Bucs have put a ton of trust in SirVocea Dennis, but that hasn't really materialized. However, there is always the off-chance he finally finds himself as a pro. And while the Bucs have a solid unit of Dennis and recently signed veteran Alex Anzalone, they must get deeper and perhaps find even a starting-caliber linebacker or two for now and the future.

Getting a linebacker within the first three rounds will be imperative for the Bucs. While they may miss out on the top guys like Sonny Styles, they should have their eyes on the likes of Anthony Hill Jr., CJ Allen, Jacob Rodriguez or even Lander Barton. Depending on how things play out, they might have to facilitate a trade of some sort to acquire their guy, but at least one could fall into their laps come the second round, with the group still staying strong through the third and fourth rounds.

Bucs shouldn't get complacent

If the Bucs have learned anything over the course of this offseason thus far, it's not to let things get too ahead of you, or you will miss out on being able to continue to contend at the highest levels in the league. So making sure they hit their biggest needs with the best talent available will be key in helping turn the tide in Tampa Bay.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.