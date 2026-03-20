Buccaneers' 2026 Free Agency is Not Everything It Needs to Be Yet

The main work of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 free agency has come and gone. On the surface, there were some decent signings that will help the Bucs moving forward into 2026.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team added a No. 2 running back in Kenneth Gainwell and signed a new No. 2 linebacker, Alex Anzalone, who could be the Bucs' number one linebacker depending on whether franchise legend Lavonte David decides to return or retire.

They also signed a new starting defensive end in A'Shawn Robinson to replace Logan Hall, who left in free agency to join the Houston Texans, and added Al-Quadin Muhammad to add some veteran experience to the edge rusher room and to help replace Haason Reddick, who is not likely to return to the team.

The main theme of this offseason, however, was one that the Bucs have followed the past few years of the Jason Licht regime — signing veterans at an affordable cost instead of taking the occasional big swing in free agency.

Now, I'm not saying the Buccaneers needed to go out and be like the Raiders or the Jets and spend a boatload of cash to bring in a ton of big names. In fact, I very much like the signings that the team made that I mentioned above. However, there are two signings the Bucs did not make this free agency that many thought they needed to make — a true difference maker and a No. 1 edge rusher, or signing multiple edge rushers.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) reacts in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Let me be clear, this is in no way a disrespect to Yaya Diaby or Al-Quadin Muhammad. Both had a great season last year, with Diaby finishing with seven sacks and Muhhamad finishing with 11 sacks, and I'm sure both will be solid edge rushers for the Bucs in the future into 2026 and will have decent seasons. But this defense has been in such dire need of a true difference maker at edge rusher for so many years now, it's hard not to be disappointed with the lack of a bigger signing there.

Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, Boye Mafe, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb were all players who were signed away this offseason that the Bucs could have certainly used. Yes, the Bucs were in on Hendrickson, but they got lost in the shuffle once the asking price got too high. I also understand that there were many who were critical of some of the contracts that these players signed, but this was the offseason to spend some cash and take a swing, especially given how inconsistent the pass rush was in 2025 minus Diaby.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tips the pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) which then was later intercepted on the play during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There are still options out there that I believe the Bucs should look into adding, including Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler Jr. Are these players going to get 15 sacks in a season? No. Are they going to raise the floor of a pass-rushing room whose floor in recent seasons has been invisible and non-existent in games? Absolutely.

Yes, adding Muhammad is going to help the pass rush in 2026, but the team needed more than one solid veteran signing in that room to make a bigger overhaul of the unit. Former second-round pick Chris Braswell is not a needle mover, and stagnant veteran option in Anthony Nelson is due to be swapped out for a different player just for the sake of trying new things and getting new faces in the building. Simply coming out of free agency with a Muhammad for Reddick swap is not enough change in my opinion.

It is very much expected that the team will draft an edge rusher in the first three rounds of the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. Wouldn't the room look much better consisting of a second veteran, a first-round pick, Diaby and Muhammad, rather than a first to third round pick, Diaby, Muhammad, and Anthony Nelson?

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I also know that many are looking forward to the return of former fourth-round edge rusher David Walker, and while I really liked Walker as a prospect coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, it continues the same problem the Bucs have been relying on in recent seasons — mid-round picks assuming way too much responsibility too quickly and not being able to meet the high expectations.

The bottom line is this. Everyone knew that going into the 2026 offseason, the Bucs had to do some major work in their pass-rusher room. Many thought that a complete overhaul was to make some real change and bring in some different faces to add some life to the room. So far, there has not been enough change, and I believe another free agent signing and a draft pick would go a long way in applying the movement that is so desperately needed for 2026.

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