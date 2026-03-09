Buccaneers Sign Steelers Team MVP to $14 Million Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting some big help on offense to replace running back Rachaad White, and it comes in the form of one of the NFL's best receiving backs.

The Bucs have a lot of work to do in free agency and already brought back tight end Cade Otton, but they made another big offensive signing on Monday by bringing in Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell signs with the Bucs on a two-year deal worth $14 million, $10 million of which is guaranteed to Gainwell. Gainwell was drafted by the Eagles in 2021 and played one season with the Steelers in 2025 before heading to Tampa Bay now.

BREAKING: Kenneth Gainwell is signing with the #Bucs on a 2-year, $14M deal, with $10M guaranteed, per sources. Deal done by @WinSportsGroup.



Gainwell, the #Steelers’ team MVP last year, had 1,023 total yards and 8 TDs and is an ascending player as a runner and pass catcher. pic.twitter.com/Isp3uATM53 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

With Gainwell on board, the Bucs are officially willing to let White walk in free agency. Bucky Irving is likely to remain Tampa Bay's starter on this front, but Gainwell is an impressive supplementary back whose pass-catching ability will be a big help for the Bucs in 2026 and beyond.

Buccaneers sign Kenneth Gainwell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Gainwell was arguably Pittsburgh's biggest tool on offense in 2025. He had 1,023 all-purpose yards and scored eight total touchdowns as the second back behind Jaylen Warren, averaging 5.5 yards per touch — that's higher than Warren's while still scoring just as many touchdowns. He filled in well as a supplementary back, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield is among the league's best. Gainwell could help Tampa Bay's offense get more creative, especially in third-down situations.

With Gainwell on board, the Buccaneers will also decide if they want to bring back running back Sean Tucker. Tucker was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Buccaneers did not tender him, which means he could go elsewhere if the Bucs think he's no longer needed. Gainwell fills a similar archetype to White, however, which means they could bring Tucker back to keep that three-headed monster they've been utilizing for some time.

Tampa Bay has addressed the offense, but there is plenty more work to be done on defense as free agency continues. There's also the matter of superstar wideout Mike Evans, who, with all of Tampa Bay's recent signings, could leave the Buccaneers and play for someone else.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.