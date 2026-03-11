Buccaneers DT Logan Hall Signs With Houston Texans

While it certainly wasn't the most notable NFL news involving a player on the defensive line on Wednesday, it certainly means a lot to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Logan Hall is on the move.

The Buccaneers drafted Hall with the first pick of the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft, but after four years in Tampa Bay, he's headed to the AFC. Hall is set to join the Houston Texans on a two-year deal worth $7 million per year, per the NFL's Tom Pelissero.

The move allows Hall to potentially bounce back after an up-and-down start to his career, and it forces the Buccaneers to find his replacement on a line without a lot of depth.

Buccaneers lose Logan Hall to Texans

Hall never quite panned out the way the Bucs were hoping he would. Drafted with the first pick of the second round after the Bucs traded out of the first in 2022, Hall was meant to be a stout defensive end who could fill the role William Gholston was set to leave behind, but it didn't work that way in Tampa Bay — Hall has ended his Bucs tenure with 10 sacks, 101 tackles and one forced fumble in four years with Tampa Bay.

Hall began 2025 as the starter on the defensive line, but he quickly saw his role taken up by Elijah Roberts. He began to drift into a depth role, and with injuries to Tampa Bay's offensive line, he was still needed toward the end of the season.

While Hall's production may have been far from spectacular in Tampa Bay, his departure leaves the Bucs with a big problem. Hall is gone to Houston to play for the Texans and defensive tackle Greg Gaines is also not expected to sign back with the Buccaneers, which leaves the Bucs with almost zero depth on the defensive line. With Calijah Kancey injured very often and Vita Vea up in age, the Buccaneers will have to figure out a way to replace Hall on the line and ensure they have proper depth heading into 2026.

Hall will return to Houston, where he played college football with the Houston Cougars. The Bucs, meanwhile, will look to make more signings as free agency continues and prevent themselves from getting too thin in one of football's most crucial areas.

