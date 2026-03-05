Buccaneers Make Huge Decision With Promising Running Back

The NFL offseason is officially upon us, and the free agent market is set to open here in less than a week. Teams have already started to make moves by releasing players to create cap space, tendering restricted free agents, and re-signing their own players.

One area the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to address this offseason is their running back room. While Bucky Irving is still on his rookie contract, Rachaad White has let it be known for months that he won't be returning to Tampa Bay, and now third-string back Sean Tucker is set to hit the open market after the Bucs declined to tender him.

No restricted tender for Bucs RB Sean Tucker, per source. He’ll be a free agent. Rushed for 320 yards and seven touchdowns last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2026

Tucker Set For Free Agency

Since going undrafted out of Syracuse and landing with the Buccaneers, Tucker has been solid as a backup running back. Over his three seasons with the team, Tucker has seen action in 45 games, rushing 151 times for 651 yards and 9 touchdowns to go along with 19 catches for 152 yards and two scores.

Tucker was uber-efficient in his sophomore season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, but that slipped drastically to 3.7 this past season despite career highs in carries and touchdowns.

Tucker has low mileage and is just 24 years old, so it could be the prime opportunity for him to test free agency to see if he can find an elevated role within an offense, especially if the Bucs plan on adding a back that can complement Irving.

Not tendering Tucker doesn't necessarily mean that Tucker will be headed to another team, however. The Bucs not tendering him says they think they can keep him at less than the $3.5 million tender, so it's a calculated move, or it could also mean that they are ready for a reset in the group.

Tucker's market value has him around ~$7.3 million AAV, which would likely knock him out of contention for returning to the Bucs if he is searching for a legitimate backup role. A more likely scenario for Tucker in free agency is somewhere around the $2-4 million range, emphasizing incentives to raise his overall earnings if he is able to produce. This would fit into the Bucs' plans and still allow them to add to the room.

If Tucker decides to head elsewhere, there are some solid fits for him, like the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, or Washington Commanders. It remains to be seen what kind of interest he will draw once free agency begins, but don't be shocked to see the Bucs re-sign him, as suitors could be limited.

