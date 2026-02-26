Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht Gives Health Update on Bucky Irving

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2026 offseason with a lot of problems on defense. On the opposite side of the ball, though, they have plenty of playmakers, with running back Bucky Irving one of their most formidable.

However, Irving missed some games in 2026 due to injury, so the Bucs didn't get as much use out of him as they'd hoped last year. He had surgery to correct that injury after the season ended, and it's left Bucs fans and national pundits wondering what his current timetable is as the offseason rolls along.

Jason Licht spoke at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis, and when asked about Irving, he gave a promising update.

Bucky Irving will be good to go

Licht spoke with NBC's Mike Florio at the NFL Combine, and when asked about Irving's health, he affirmed that Tampa Bay's star running back would be good to go.

"He'll definitely be ready for training camp," Licht said. "He'll probably be ready at the tail end of OTAs to do some limited stuff. All is good there."

Irving suffered a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 last year that kept him out until Week 13. It was revealed after the season ended that Irving had surgery on that shoulder, so it looks like he'll be ready to go well before the start of the 2026 season.

Irving has been fantastic for the Buccaneers, showcasing his elusiveness and ballcarrier vision as well as his use in the passing game to create big plays. He's used to playing alongside running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, though, and the room could look a bit different in his third year — White is almost certainly gone in free agency, and Tucker, a restricted rights free agent, could be priced out of returning to the Buccaneers.

The Bucs will want to add another running back for Irving that complements his skillset and can spell him when needed so he isn't getting injured from here on out. Whatever happens on that front, though, one thing is for certain — Irving is Tampa Bay's No. 1 back, and he'll look to make some plays with a healthy shoulder in 2026.

