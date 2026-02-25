Jason Licht Drops Major Hint About Buccaneers' Draft Plans at NFL Combine

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a number of issues they will aim to address heading into the 2026 NFL season. No matter how optimistic the team may have felt heading into last season, when you lose 8 out of your final 10 games, it’s time to take a long, hard look in the mirror.

By this point in the offseason, there’s no question that Buccaneers GM Jason Licht has spent a significant amount of time doing exactly that.

On Tuesday, Licht was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he took the podium to field a variety of questions from the media.

It’s worth noting that over the years, the Bucs' GM has developed a reputation for being his most forthcoming with information at the annual prospect showcase — at least when compared to how he handles media appearances the rest of the year.

If the trend of Licht being open and honest during his combine media appearances rings true, then it appears as though the Buccaneers’ front-office leader has dropped a major hint regarding how the team will plan to attack this year’s NFL Draft.

Bucs' pass rush was a major weakness last year

First of all, when asked about his team’s pass rush this past season, Licht did not shy away from acknowledging that as a major issue, and something he needs to address this offseason.

“That is an area, one of the areas, that we need to focus on,” he said. “Whether it’s free agency, draft, what have you… It’s obvious that the NFL is a pressure game, and you need to get pressure on the quarterback in order to win.

“It’s not like we were getting blown out of these games," Licht continued. "We were in a lot of close, tight games," he said. "I think in order to take the next step from where we were in 2025, I think we need to get more pressure on the quarterback.”

The strength of this year's draft class

Licht being unafraid to openly rip on his team’s pass rush from last season is a hint in and of itself regarding how he may look to approach this year’s NFL Draft. But later in his press conference, when asked about the defensive line prospects in this year's class, he took it a step further by openly identifying the strength of this year’s class as one that matches up with his team’s greatest needs.

“I would say there’s quite a few players that we have fairly high on our draft board at this time — it’s a very fluid process — at edge and inside linebacker, more so than defensive tackle... I think it’s a fairly good crop this year at those positions."

Final Thoughts

Over the years, we have learned that Licht does not shy away from leaving a trail of breadcrumbs at the NFL Scouting Combine. If his history of speaking candidly this time of year repeats itself in 2026, then we have a strong indicator that Licht and his team respect the quality of pass rushers available in this year's draft class, and you can expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to draft at least one in April.

