Buccaneers Legend Lavonte David Gives Advice to Top NFL Draft Prospect

Lavonte David's time in the NFL has come to an end after a long and illustrious 13-year career. Playing every one of those years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, David netted a First Team All-Pro, two Second Team All-Pros and tied the franchise record for tackles with Derrick Brooks.

Now, as he mentioned in his retirement speech, it's time for the next generation of NFL linebackers to take over. And when he was a guest on Kay Adams' Up & Adams show, he made sure to give some advice to the NFL's highest-touted prospect at off-ball linebacker in Ohio State's Sonny Styles.

Lavonte David gives Sonny Styles advice

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Adams had both David and Styles on her show, and during her interview with Styles, she brought David in to speak with him. Styles is widely considered the best off-ball linebacker prospect in the draft after an All-American year last year where he racked up 83 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble, and David has certainly taken notice.

"I wanna wish you the best of luck, man. I've been watching you, and I really like what you're doing out there," David said. "I'm sure you're going to be part of the next generation of linebackers that's coming into the league, and I want to wish you the best of luck."

The Buccaneers need an off-ball linebacker to replace David, but it's highly unlikely that David is speaking to his successor. Styles has been projected as high as the top five in the upcoming NFL Draft due to his excellent NFL Combine, so Tampa Bay would have to make a drastic trade to get in striking range to draft Styles.

Nonetheless, when Styles asked David what his biggest piece of advice was for entering the NFL, David gave him sage advice for any field: be yourself.

"Be yourself, never change. Continue to do what you do to get you here. They like something about you, you're going to be a top five pick, so continue to be that top five player — never change, never switch up. Just be humble, and be the best player you can be."

Styles is likely to be drafted high when the NFL Draft comes along at the end of April. Lavonte David, meanwhile, will get to relax and watch at home, and he might see the Bucs draft his replacement at some point during Day 1 or Day 2.

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